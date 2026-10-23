Buccaneers vs. Panthers Score Prediction for NFL Week 7 (Can Bucs Bounce Back?)

The Carolina Panthers are looking to make it three wins in a row when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

After a 1-2 start to the season, the Panthers upset the Lions at home, enjoyed a bye week, then took care of an injured Eagles squad in Philadelphia last week.

On the other hand, the Bucs came back down to earth with a 26-19 home loss to Pittsburgh last week after an upset win in Dallas on Thursday Night Football the week prior. They might be getting Baker Mayfield back for this one, though.

The home team won the two meetings between these squads last season.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 7 matchup with a final score prediction.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Buccaneers +3 (+100)

Panthers -3 (-120)

Moneyline

Buccaneers: +140

Panthers: -166

Total

44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Line Movement: The spread hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this game, while the total is now at 44.5 after opening a point lower at 43.5.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

It's time to sell high on this Panthers team. Their offense has been phenomenal to start the year, but I have plenty of questions surrounding the ability of some of the defenses they've had to face. Once they started facing top-10 defenses, I wouldn't be surprised to see them significantly regress. It could start this weekend when they take on a Tampa Bay defense that's fourth in opponent EPA per play and eighth in opponent success rate.

I'm going to get in on the Bucs early this week and hope that Baker Mayfield ends up returning to action. If he starts on Sunday, we'll likely get some nice closing line value on the Buccaneers.

Pick: Buccaneers +154 via DraftKings

Baker Mayfield was indeed a full participant in practice on Wednesday and is likely to make his return this week in Carolina. That changes things for the Bucs, and the Panthers are due for a bit of regression after their last two wins.

Tampa Bay played a close enough game to open the season in Cincinnati, then beat the Cowboys in Dallas in its other road contest thus far.

The Panthers weren’t supposed to look this good yet, and I think that the Cats faltered a bit this week at home.

Final Score Prediction: Buccaneers 23, Panthers 20

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