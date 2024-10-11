Buccaneers vs. Saints Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 6
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the New Orleans Saints in a Week 6 battle in the NFC South.
The Saints got the news on Tuesday that they'll be without Derek Carr this week and in his place will step in their rookie quarterback, Spencer Rattler from South Carolina. As a result, the Buccaneers are now listed as field goal favorites. You can read about it in my betting preview here.
With the uncertainty a rookie quarterback brings to a game, it may be a smarter option to simply bet on a couple of touchdown scorers. If that's what you want to do, I have two players I'm locked in on to do exactly that.
Buccaneers vs. Saints Touchdown Bets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Bucky Irving Touchdown +170
- Spencer Rattler Touchdown +360
Bucky Irving Touchdown +170
Bucky Irving's snap share in the Buccaneers' backfield has continued to increase and he has delivered for them, averaging 5.61 yards per carry this season. Expect him to continue to get carries while also contributing as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.
He only has one touchdown so far on the season but he's going to rack up goalline opportunities as the season progresses
Spencer Rattler Touchdown +360
One of my favorite betting opportunities when it comes to anytime touchdowns is when a rookie quarterback gets an expected start to bet on him to take off with his legs to score himself. He's likely not as familiar or as comfortable playing in this offense considering he hasn't practiced with the top team all season. That will become more apparent when this offense gets down to the red zone and he may opt to panic and take off with his legs before going through his reads.
It's worth noting he scored 16 rushing touchdowns in four years at the college level so he's not unfamiliar with scoring touchdowns himself. I like his odds at +360 to score on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!