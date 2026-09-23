Caleb Williams, Tyson Baget Injury Updates Shift Bears' Odds vs. Eagles in NFL Week 3

The Chicago Bears may have to turn to third-string quarterback Case Keenum in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles after concerning injury updates for both Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent.

Williams, who injured his hamstring in Week 3, is not expected to practice in the lead up to the Bears' Monday night showdown with Philly, but head coach Ben Johnson has yet to rule the star quarterback out for this matchup.

Still, Williams is likely a long shot to play after it was deemed that he is "week-to-week" after going down in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2.

From @SportsCenter: Ben Johnson doesn't want to put a timeline on Caleb Williams' return from a hamstring injury, but he's not expected to practice in the lead up to MNF against the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/rLrNk5oHRp — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) September 21, 2026

After Williams went down in Week 2, the Bears turned to backup Tyson Bagent, who has made four starts in his NFL career. Bagent was expected to start in Week 2 until it was reported on Tuesday that he's in concussion protocol.

That makes the second-string signal-caller a major question mark for Monday's contest.

Rap: Tyson Bagent in concussion protocol.



Case Keenum would start if Bagent can't go. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 22, 2026

As a result, oddsmakers have continued to shift this line for the Eagles vs. Bears matchup. Philly opened as a 4.5-point favorite after Williams was injured in Week 2, which was a massive shift from the lookahead line.

DraftKings Sportsbook originally had the Bears as 1.5-point favorites at home, meaning this line flipped by six points with Williams injured. However, Johnson's comments on Tuesday ended up leading to the line moving down to Bears +3, before the Bagent news knocked it all the way back to +4.5.

If the veteran Keenum is forced to start, it's possible that this line moves even further towards the Eagles in Week 3.

This season, Williams has completed 36 of his 55 passes for 407 yards two scores and one pick. He's also added 107 yards and two scores on the ground. Chicago has seen both its Super Bowl odds and playoff odds take a hit with Williams sidelined, falling to as far as +154 to make the postseason in 2026.

It's also pretty clear that the betting market values Bagent over Keenum, even though the latter has more starting experience in the NFL. Keenum last played in an NFL game in 2023, starting two games for the Houston Texans and going 1-1. The veteran has a 30-36 career record as a starter, completing 62.3 percent of his passes for 15,175 yards, 79 scores and 51 picks across 80 NFL games (66 starts).

It'll be interesting to see how each quarterback is listed in the Bears' first practice report on Thursday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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