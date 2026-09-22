Positive Caleb Williams Injury Update Impacts Eagles vs. Bears Odds in NFL Week 3

The Chicago Bears appear to have dodged a major bullet when it comes to Caleb Williams' hamstring injury.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson said on Monday that Williams' injury is a "week-to-week deal," which is a great sign after the former No. 1 overall pick had to be carted off in Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Williams went down during a scramble in the second half and was in visible pain after suffering the injury.

Ben Johnson on Caleb Williams (hamstring), via @kfishbain, @ESPN1000:



"It sounds like it's gonna be a week-to-week deal." https://t.co/8Z1IWmbLcg — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 21, 2026

Now, it appears that he's has an outside chance to play in Week 3 on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Johnson admitted that Williams isn't expected to practice this week, but he did not rule the star quarterback out for Monday's showdown. That's caused a shift in the odds for this game at DraftKings after they swung majorly towards the Eagles on Sunday night.

Johnson: Caleb Williams (hamstring) not expected to practice this week.



Still not ruling him out for Week 3. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 21, 2026

The Bears were set as 1.5-point favorites at home in the lookahead line before Williams' injury caused a shift to place the Eagles as 4.5-point favorites on the road. Now, that number has come down to Eagles -3 with the small possibility that Williams will be able to play on Monday.

If the star quarterback is sidelined, the Bears will turn to backup Tyson Bagent in Week 3. Chicago scored just three points in Week 2 in the rain against Minnesota, and Bagent was unable to lead a game-winning drive in that matchup.

There's no doubt that Williams -- if healthy -- is the better option, and he was third in the odds to win MVP before he was injured in Week 2.

This season, Williams has completed 36 of his 55 passes for 407 yards two scores and one pick. He's also added 107 yards and two scores on the ground. Chicago has seen both its Super Bowl odds and playoff odds take a hit with Williams sidelined, falling to as far as +154 to make the postseason in 2026.

Until the Bears can get Williams back to his usual self, they're facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs in a loaded NFC, but it appears he could be back sooner than initially expected after Sunday's scary scene.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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