Cardinals vs. Cowboys Score Prediction for NFL Week 8 (Can Dallas Win Two in a Row?)

The Dallas Cowboys are looking for their first consecutive wins of the season when they host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys ended a two-game skid with a 38-21 victory over a beat-up Eagles team on Monday Night Football.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals fell at home to the Broncos 30-16 last week after an upset road win over the Rams in Week 6. Coincidentally, both of Arizona’s wins this season came in Los Angeles.

The Cardinals have won four straight meetings against Dallas, including 27-17 on the road last season.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 8 matchup with a final score prediction.

Cardinals vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cardinals +7 (-112)

Cowboys -7 (-108)

Moneyline

Cardinals: +260

Cowboys: -325

Total

54.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Line Movement: The spread has moved an important half point from -6.5 to -7 since the odds opened for this game, with the total rising by two points up at 54.5 after opening at 52.5.

Cardinals vs. Cowboys Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

Cardinals vs. Cowboys Prediction

I don't see any other bet to place for this game other than the OVER. While 54.5 is a high number, I think it should be even higher. The two defenses in this game are 28th and 32nd in opponent EPA per play and 29th and 31st in opponent yards per play.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys' offense is one of the best in the NFL, and the Cardinals' is respectable in its own right, ranking 13th in success rate.

Let's sit back and root for points in what should be a chaotic game.

Pick: OVER 54.5 (-108) via DraftKings

The OVER absolutely has to be the bet in this game, but who will come out on top?

This is a different Cardinals team than the one that got a road win in Dallas last season, and that’s shown by this seven-point spread. If I had to take a side, it would be Arizona getting a touchdown on the road.

In fact, I may consider taking the Cardinals outright. I can’t trust the Cowboys as big favorites, especially after losing to Tampa Bay a few weeks ago.

Final Score Prediction: Cowboys 34, Cardinals 30

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