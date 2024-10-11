Cardinals vs. Packers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 6
The Arizona Cardinals are fresh off an upset win against the San Francisco 49ers and will now head to Green Bay to take on the Packers.
The Cardinals, who sit at 2-3, can establish themselves as a contender not only for the playoffs, but in the NFC West if they can add another win to their record on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Packers need to win just to keep pace with the rest of the NFC North. They currently sit in fourth in the division despite being 3-2.
Check out Peter Dewey's betting preview for this game to find out the odds and his best for this NFC showdown.
In this article, we're talking touchdown scorers, the most electric prop bet you can place on an NFL game.
Cardinals vs. Packers Touchdown Bets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Romeo Doubs Touchdown +200
- Michael Wilson Touchdown +290
Romeo Doubs Touchdown +200
Romeo Doubs is set to return after his one game suspension and expect him to immediately make an impact for the Packers. He's third on the team in receiving yards with 169 in four games but he's the only receiver amongst the top options for Green Bay who has yet to find the end zone in 2024.
It's only a matter of time for that to change and now that he has a favorable matchup against a Cardinals secondary that's allowing 7.7 yards per pass attempt, he'll be in a great position to score to end that drought.
Michael Wilson Touchdown +290
Michael Wilson still isn't getting the respect he deserves as the second best wide receiver for the Cardinals. He's second amongst wide receivers in targets (26), receptions (19), and receiving yards this season and he has already found the end zone once.
He might just have the best value on the board at almost 3-1 odds.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!