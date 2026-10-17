Cardinals vs. Rams Score Prediction for NFL Week 6 (Rams’ Offense Undervalued in NFC West Battle?)

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are shockingly under .500 through the first five weeks of the 2026 season, and they are in need of a win at home against the 1-4 Arizona Cardinals in Week 6.

L.A. remains near the top of the odds in the Super Bowl market, but a few injuries – and some close losses – have dropped the Rams to 2-3 and in third place in the NFC West. L.A. is coming off an overtime loss to Buffalo at home, yet it’s favored by double digits in this divisional battle with Jacoby Brissett and Co.

The Cardinals shocked the NFL world in Week 1, upsetting the Los Angeles Chargers, but the Chargers’ 0-5 start has taken a little away from that victory. Since then, Arizona has lost four straight games, allowing over 30 points in all of them. Plus, the team traded away former top-five pick Marvin Harrison Jr. in a deal with the Houston Texans.

At some point, it feels like rookie Carson Beck will get a chance under center, as the Cards are destined for a top-five pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

So, do the Rams take care of business and cover at home?

All season long, the SI Betting team is predicting the final score of every NFL game. It’s an exciting exercise that we hope will help guide bettors on their spread, moneyline and total bets. Plus, there’s a chance that we’ll hit an exact score in the process!

As the Rams look to get back over .500, they are in desperate need of a get-right game against a weak division opponent. Here’s my final score prediction for this NFC West clash in Week 6.

Cardinals vs. Rams Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cardinals +12.5 (-105)

Rams -12.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Cardinals: +600

Rams: -900

Total

51.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Even with the Rams’ loss to Buffalo on Monday night, the spread in this game has held steady at 12.5 with the Cardinals dropping four games in a row. The total has moved a point, going from 52.5 to 51.5 since Sunday night.

Cardinals vs. Rams Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan has taken on the challenge of betting on every NFL game this season in his Road to 272 column . Earlier this week, he explained why he’s betting on Arizona to cover the spread:

The Rams have a glaring issue that cost them on Monday Night Football, and it's something that leads me to be cautious about betting on them to cover big spreads: their special teams. It's the worst special teams in the league and has been for the past couple of years. If they make another blunder in Week 6, it's going to tee the Cardinals up to at least cover this big point spread.

The Cardinals' defense is one of the worst in the NFL, but they have enough weapons on offense that they should be able to be at least somewhat effective in this game against a Rams team on a short week. I'll take the points with Arizona.

I see where MacMillan is coming from with this bet, but the Cardinals have been blown out by Seattle and Detroit this season, and their offense may struggle against a Rams defense that remains a top-five unit against the pass (fourth in EPA/Pass) in 2026.

L.A.’s special teams issues are certainly worth looking at, but the Cardinals have allowed over 30 points to Detroit, the New York Giants, Seattle and San Francisco since their win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

I expect this high-powered Rams attack to push 40 points in Week 6, and I’m not buying this Jacoby Brissett-led offense to put up enough points to cover on the road.

Final Score Prediction: Rams 38, Cardinals 23

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .