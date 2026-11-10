Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 10

All eyes in the NBA will be on Philadelphia and Xfinity Mobile Arena on Tuesday night, as for the first time in regular season action, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown go head-to-head.

Brown was traded by the Boston Celtics in the offseason in a deal that sent Paul George and draft capital from the Philadelphia 76ers to C’s, and there have been plenty of comments from both sides about the circumstances around the deal.

After going First Team All-NBA last season, Brown is now with a new team and thriving, as the 76ers – led by Brown, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, LeBron James and VJ Edgecombe – have won nine of their first 11 games and hold the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Right behind them? The Celtics, who have taken three straight games to get to 8-2, and Tatum is on the fringe of the MVP conversation. Tatum missed most of last season recovering from a torn Achilles, but he’s looked terrific early in the 2026-27 season, making this a marquee matchup between two title contenders on Tuesday.

Plus, we may get some back and forth from these two former teammates, as there’s a good chance they match up with each other on a few possessions.

Oddsmakers have set Boston as the favorite tonight, and this is a good early-season test to see how these teams stack up against another elite squad in the East.

Here’s a breakdown of the betting odds, a player prop to bet, injuries and my prediction as the C’s and 76ers face off for the first time in the 2026-27 season.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Celtics -1.5 (-107)

76ers +1.5 (-113)

Moneyline

Celtics: -117

76ers: -101

Total

218.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Celtics vs. 76ers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 10

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Celtics record: 8-2

76ers record: 9-2

Celtics vs. 76ers Injury Reports

Celtics Injury Report

Devin Carter – out

Amari Williams – out

Dillon Mitchell – questionable

Christopher Cenac Jr. – questionable

76ers Injury Report

Dominick Barlow – out

Adem Bona – out

Ariel Hukporti – out

Celtics vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet

Jayson Tatum OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-147)

In today’s edition of SI Betting’s best NBA props column , I shared why Tatum is worth a look as a rebounder against Philly:

Jayson Tatum headlines the game of the night for Boston, and I think he could have a big game on the glass against a Philadelphia team that is 27th in opponent rebounds per game and 20th in rebound percentage this season.

The Sixers have very little frontcourt depth after Joel Embiid, and Tatum is averaging 6.0 rebounds on 9.8 rebound chances in the 2026-27 season.

While his rebound chances are down, Tatum has hovered around this prop line several times this season, picking up seven or more boards in four of his nine games.

He should play a ton of minutes in what is expected to be a close game, and the Sixers’ struggles on the glass is certainly something to watch. If Philly decides to go small, Tatum could have a season-high on the boards.

Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying Boston in the first half in this rivalry matchup:

If you’ve been following my column this season, you’ve read my deep dive into Boston’s dominance in the first half of games, which has continued into this season.

Over the last three seasons, Boston has been one of the best teams in the NBA against the spread in the first half, and the C’s currently have the best first-half net rating in the NBA (plus-23.7).

Celtics First Half ATS Record

2026-27 season: 7-3 (+3.55 units)

2025-26 season: 53-31-1 (+17.05 units)

2024-25 season: 48-45-0 (-4.35 units)

2023-24 season: 66-34-1 (+26.05 units)

Boston has already covered in seven of 10 first halves this season, and now it’s just -115 to win the first half on the road against the 76ers. While Philly is off to a strong start this season, it hasn’t been great to open games, posting a plus-0.3 net rating in the first half and a plus-5.1 net rating in the second half.

I think these teams are pretty evenly matched, the Sixers have started to slip a bit beating Chicago by just six points on Sunday after a blowout loss in the NBA Cup against Cleveland.

This game is a pick’em, but we’ve seen time and time again that the C’s get off to fast starts. I’ll bet on that trend continuing on Tuesday.

Pick: Celtics First Half Moneyline (-130 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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