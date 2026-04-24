Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 3

The Boston Celtics have lost far too many Game 2 matchups at home in the Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown era, but they find themselves as road favorites in Game 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.

Philly shot the lights out in Game 2, riding huge scoring performances from Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe to even the series. Joel Embiid (appendectomy) did not play in the first two games in Boston, and he’s been listed as doubtful for Game 3.

Boston didn’t get much help from its role players in Game 2, and the C’s have been known to live and die by the 3-ball in the playoffs. Still, oddsmakers expect them to win this game – and the series – against a Sixers team that had a negative net rating in the regular season.

There are a ton of ways to bet on Game 3, and I have a player prop and a game pick for bettors to consider.

Let’s check out the latest odds for this game between two division rivals.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Celtics -7.5 (-108)

76ers +7.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Celtics: -298

76ers: +240

Total

215.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Celtics vs. 76ers How to Watch

Date: Friday, April 24

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Series: Tied 1-1

Celtics vs. 76ers Injury Reports

Celtics Injury Report

None to report

76ers Injury Report

Joel Embiid -- doubtful

Tyrese Maxey -- available



Celtics vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets

Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet

VJ Edgecombe OVER 14.5 Points (-120)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Edgecombe is a solid bet to build on a massive Game 2:

Edgecombe was the best player on the floor in Game 2, dropping 30 points, 10 rebounds and two assists, knocking down six of his 10 shots from beyond the arc.

The Sixers rookie has been fearless all season long, and he could be in line for another major workload in Game 3 if Boston continues to deploy drop coverage on the Sixers’ guards. Edgecombe took 16 shots in Game 1 – scoring 13 points – and he followed that up with a 20-shot attempt game on Tuesday.

After averaging 16.0 points per game in the regular season, Edgecombe is clearly capable of clearing this line against a Boston defense that has struggled to guard him in the 2025-26 season. The rookie had 34, 17, six and 23 points in his four regular-season meetings with the C’s.

I’ll take him to come near his season average in Game 3.

Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

I doubled up on this game in today’s Peter’s Points, and I’m also betting on a Boston bounce-back in Game 3:

During the regular season, Boston was one of the best teams in the NBA as a road favorite, going 16-8 against the spread with an average scoring margin of +12.1 in those games.

So, I don’t mind jumping back on the C’s to win and cover in Game 3 after Philly shot the lights out in Game 2. After making less than 20 percent of their 3-pointers in Game 1, the Sixers made 19 3-pointers in Game 2 and shot 48.7 percent from beyond the arc.

That’s an unsustainable number, and Boston shot just 26.0 percent from 3 in Game 2 to lose. The C’s still had Game 2 within two points in the fourth quarter, and only Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored in double figures in that game.

I expect an all-around bounce-back showing from Boston, especially since the Sixers are just 6-8 against the spread as home underdogs this season.

The Celtics have become notorious for losing home games in the playoffs, but they’ve responded pretty well in Game 3s, going 6-2 in those matchups over the last four postseasons.

Pick: Celtics -7.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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