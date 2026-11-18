The game of the night in the NBA on Wednesday takes place in Denver, as Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets look to get on track in a tough matchup against the Boston Celtics.

Boston is a top-five team in the league in offensive, defensive and net rating this season, but it is coming off a loss against the Orlando Magic on the second night of a black-to-back on Monday.

Still, the C’s are 11-3 and have been rolling with Paul George joining Jayson Tatum as his running mate in Boston. Oddsmakers have set the C’s as favorites in this game, and they’re an impressive 5-2 on the road to open the campaign.

Meanwhile, Denver lost as a 9.5-point favorite at home on Monday against Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns, and it’s just 7-5 this season despite a relatively soft schedule to open the 2026-27 campaign.

This is an expensive team with very little draft capital to move, so the Nuggets are facing pretty high expectations this season for an aging core. Can they show that they can compete with one of the best teams in the East?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this marquee matchup on Nov. 18.

Celtics vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Celtics -2.5 (-110)

Nuggets +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Celtics: -142

Nuggets: +120

Total

220.5 (Over -113/Under -107)

Celtics vs. Nuggets How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 18

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Ball Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Celtics record: 11-3

Nuggets record: 7-5

Celtics vs. Nuggets Injury Reports

Celtics Injury Report

Dillon Mitchell – out

Amari Williams – out

Nuggets Injury Report

Ryan Nembhard – out

DaRon Holmes II – out

Julian Strawther – out

Cam Whitmore – out

Celtics vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet

Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet

Jayson Tatum OVER 6.5 Assists (-146)

Each day, I share my favorite props for the NBA action , and I’m targeting Tatum to have a big game as a passer:

This season, Tatum is averaging 7.1 assists on 12.4 potential assists per game, and he’s taking on a Denver team that is just 26th in the league in opponent assists per game on Wednesday night.

Tatum has seven or more dimes in eight of his 13 games in the 2026-27 season, and he and the Celtics should be able to hang a major number on a Denver team that is just 20th in the league in defensive rating.

The C’s have operated a lot through Tatum since moving on from Jaylen Brown in the offseason, and the star forward has delivered by averaging 26.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.1 dimes per game.

Bettors can target him as a scorer as well in this matchup, but Denver’s defense has been extremely vulnerable to teams willing to move the ball. Tatum and the C’s 3-point centric attack should allow them to get a ton of good looks off his drives on Wednesday.

Celtics vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I like Boston to lead this game at halftime:

There’s one trend with the Boston Celtics that I’ve bet a ton of times in the 2026-27 season, and I’m going back to the well in a marquee matchup with the Denver Nuggets.

Over the last three seasons, Boston has been one of the best teams in the NBA against the spread in the first half, and the C’s currently have the best first-half net rating in the NBA (plus-20.3).

Celtics First Half ATS Record

2026-27 season: 9-5 (+3.25 units)

2025-26 season: 53-31-1 (+17.05 units)

2024-25 season: 48-45-0 (-4.35 units)

2023-24 season: 66-34-1 (+26.05 units)

I’m simply taking Boston to win the first half on the road against a Denver team that has underachieved to open the 2026-27 season and is coming off a bad loss to Phoenix on Monday.

The Nuggets are 11th in the NBA in first half net rating overall, but they’ve struggled at home, posting a minus-8.5 net rating in five home games (23rd in the NBA).

Boston is the best team in the league in net rating this season and has a top-five offense and top-five defense. The C’s are a prime bounce-back candidate after losing the second night of a back-to-back against Orlando on Monday.

Pick: Celtics First Half Moneyline (-122 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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