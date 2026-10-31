Chargers vs. Rams Score Prediction for NFL Week 8 (Who Will Win Battle of LA?)

The Los Angeles Rams host the Los Angeles Chargers in the Battle of LA on Sunday afternoon.

The Rams have had a disappointing start to the season at 3-4, but all they have to do to feel a bit better about themselves is look across the city at the Chargers, who have yet to win a game or even cover the spread.

The Chargers are coming off their bye week, though, so perhaps they can use that to their advantage this week. Unfortunately for them, the Rams got back on track with a 35-21 win in Las Vegas last week.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 8 matchup with a final score prediction.

Chargers vs. Rams Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Chargers +6.5 (-102)

Rams -6.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Chargers: +225

Rams: -278

Total

45.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Line Movement: The spread has moved by an important point since the odds opened for this game, with the Rams now -6.5 (-118) after opening at -7.5 (-105). The total hasn’t moved from 45.5, though.

Chargers vs. Rams Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

There comes a point in time that we have to look at the Chargers not as a good team that simply had a nightmarish start to their season, but as a truly bad team amongst the worst the league has to offer. I've finally arrived at that point with this team. Their offense is last in EPA per play and 30th in success rate, while Justin Herbert ranks dead last amongst all NFL quarterbacks this season in adjusted EPA per play and 31st in completion percentage over expected.

Blame it on whatever you want: the coaching, the talent, the management, injuries, or even Justin Herbert losing his edge this offseason, but the fact of the matter remains: we have to treat this team like a bottom-five squad in the NFL.

The Rams still have room for improvement, but they're certainly good enough to win this game by seven points.

Pick: Rams -6.5 (-112) via DraftKings

This honestly might be my favorite pick of the week. I’m not buying into the Chargers coming out of their bye hot, while the Rams are feeling good after last week’s blowout.

The Rams still have high hopes for this season while the Chargers are simply looking for any glimpse of optimism to hang their hats on. I see a big Rams win this week.

Final Score Prediction: Rams 34, Chargers 20

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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