Chargers vs. Ravens Score Prediction for NFL Week 10 (Can LA Get First Win in Primetime?)

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to get back on track when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. They’ve lost four in a row after a 4-1 start

Meanwhile, the Chargers are just looking to simply get on track after an 0-8 start.

The Ravens are expected to start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback this week, making him the fourth different starter in their last four games.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 10 matchup with a final score prediction.

Chargers vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Chargers +4.5 (-110)

Ravens -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Chargers: +185

Ravens: -225

Total

38.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Line Movement: The line has moved just a point since the odds opened for this game, with the Ravens going from -3.5 to -4.5. The total hasn’t moved, though.

Chargers vs. Ravens Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

I have been smart enough to avoid betting on the Chargers for the majority of the season. Whereas other people have been betting on them because "they have to win/cover eventually", I've faded them as often as I can. With that being said, I'm picking my spot. I think this is the time for them to get their first win.

First of all, the Chargers' defense is just as good, if not better, than the Ravens'. The two defenses are 16th and 17th in opponent EPA per play, and the Chargers are 18th in opponent success rate, while the Ravens are 22nd.

Offensively, I understand the Chargers have been bad this season, but are we sure that Jacoby Brissett, an ineffective Derrick Henry, and a bad Ravens' receiving core are ready to outduel Justin Herbert and Co.? I'm not so sure.

I'm ready to finally back the Chargers. It's their time to end their winless season.

Pick: Chargers +194 via FanDuel

I mean, I guess? I’m not laying the points on the Ravens right now, and I’m surely not betting their moneyline at -225.

My best bet for this game would probably be the UNDER, but I’ll side with MacMillan here as well.

Final Score Prediction: Chargers 17, Ravens 13

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