Week 12’s Thanksgiving games end with a bang, as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

This game could end up deciding the No. 1 seed in the AFC, as the Bills (9-1) currently hold that spot while the Chiefs (8-2) are on a mini win streak with Mahomes throwing eight scores over the last two weeks.

While both of these teams have a long way to go before locking up the No. 1 seed, a head-to-head win could go a long way in that race.

Mahomes and Allen have a ton of history against each other, meeting four times in the playoffs and 10 times overall. They’ve split the 10 matchups 5-5 with Allen taking control in their recent regular-season tilts.

He and the Bills are favored on Thanksgiving after taking care of some favorable matchups in the last four weeks.

This game not only features two great quarterbacks, but Kenneth Walker III and James Cook are two of the best running backs in the NFL as well.

Here’s a full breakdown of the odds and my early lean for this AFC showdown.

Chiefs vs. Bills Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Chiefs +3 (-121)

Bills -3 (+101)

Moneyline

Chiefs: +127

Bills: -150

Total

50.5 (Over -107/Under -112)

Another chapter in the Allen vs. Mahomes' book calls for a look at a few key trends.

Allen has dominated the regular season meetings between the two players, winning five of their six clashes, but he’s 0-4 against Mahomes in the playoffs. Mahomes and the Chiefs are also elite as underdogs, going 13-4-1 against the spread in that spot in the three-time champion’s career.

So, who will prevail on Thanksgiving night?

I shared my pick for this game in my betting preview earlier on Monday:

Mahomes covered the spread in 13 of his 18 career games as an underdog, and the Chiefs have started to turn a corner since they lost badly to Seattle in primetime.

Buffalo has been surging up the board in the defensive EPA/Play rankings, but let’s not forget the context. The Bills faced a Baltimore team with a third-string quarterback after Lamar Jackson got hurt, the Vikings with Carson Wentz, the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins in four straight weeks.

Mahomes and this Kansas City offense is by far the best unit the Bills have played since their game against the Rams back on Oct. 12.

The Walker injury is a concern for KC, but I have not come away impressed with the Bills in recent weeks, especially with their passing game. Both of these teams rank in the top-five in the league in EPA/Play on offense, yet the Bills have gotten a lot of their explosive action in the running game with Allen and James Cook.

Entering Week 11, Kansas City was allowing the sixth-fewest yards per carry in the NFL.

This Chiefs team is top-10 across the board in several metrics, and I think Mahomes is the better quarterback at the moment. I’ll take a field goal in a game that I think the Chiefs can win outright on Thanksgiving Night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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