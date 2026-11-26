The Buffalo Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs in a key primetime matchup on Thanksgiving night.

The Chiefs are rolling now with three straight blowout wins after back-to-back losses. Meanwhile, the Bills still have only one loss to their name this season and have won six games in a row.

The Bills got a 28-21 home win over the Chiefs last season.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 12 matchup with a final score prediction.

Chiefs vs. Bills Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Chiefs +3 (-120)

Bills -3 (+100)

Moneyline

Chiefs: +125

Bills: -150

Total

47.5 (Over -107/Under -112)

Line Movement: The line hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this game, but the total has dropped quite a bit. It opened at 50.5 and has dropped three points to 47.5, with the UNDER even slightly favored now.

Chiefs vs. Bills Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

Chiefs vs. Bills Prediction

I think there's little to separate these two teams. They're both high-powered offenses led by an elite running game and an MVP-level quarterback. This is evidenced by the fact that they rank fourth and fifth in EPA per play and sixth and seventh in success rate.

Offenses aside, there is an advantage in other areas that each team has. The Bills will have home-field advantage on Thursday night, sporting a net yards per play on their home field this season of +1.1. Meanwhile, the Chiefs have the advantage defensively, ranking fifth in both opponent EPA per play and opponent success rate. They've also done a great job stopping the run, keeping teams to an average of just 3.7 yards per carry, which will go a long way in slowing down the Bills' offensive attack.

I've said all year that I think the Bills' bad defense is going to cost them points this season, and while they've looked far better the past four weeks, those games have come against a Lamar Jackson-less Ravens, and then the Vikings, Jets, and Dolphins. This will be the toughest offense they will have faced this season since the Rams back in Week 5.

I'll take the field goal with Kansas City.

Pick: Chiefs +3 (-115) via Hard Rock Bet

This is going to be a great game to finish off the Thanksgiving slate, and I agree with MacMillan that there isn’t much separating these two sides.

For me, I’d either simply take the Chiefs outright or the Bills -3 (or -2.5 at -120 or so). If it’s a three-point game, I think Kansas City pulls off the upset. Otherwise, the Bills win this one by a handful of points.

Final Score Prediction: Bills 27, Chiefs 20

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