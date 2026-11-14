Chiefs vs. Falcons Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 10

The Atlanta Falcons looked like they found something in Week 7 when they handed the San Francisco 49ers their first loss of the season, but they then looked abysmal in two straight losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals.

Things won't get any easier for them in Week 10 when they host the 6-2 Kansas City Chiefs, who are fresh off a 35-12 win against the New York Jets.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, we're talking player props.

Chiefs vs. Falcons Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Kenneth Walker 90+ Rushing Yards (-120)

Michael Penix Jr. OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-102)

Josh Downs Anytime Touchdown (+320)

Kenneth Walker 90+ Rushing Yards (-120)

The Falcons' defense was one of the best run defenses in the league to begin the season, but since Week 4, they rank 26th in opponent rush EPA and 30th in opponent rush success rate. Bucky Irving racked up 170 yards on the ground against the Falcons two weeks ago, which means Kenneth Walker should be able to feast on the ground against them this season. I envision him blowing past 90 yards on the ground.

Michael Penix Jr. OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-102)

In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Michael Penix Jr. to throw an interception as my No. 7 prop bet for Sunday's action:

As a Falcons fan, I'm starting to lose faith in Michael Penix Jr. His accuracy hasn't seemingly improved from last season, and he enters Week 10 action with the fifth-highest bad throw rate, with 17.1% of his passes being considered "bad". He has now thrown a combined five interceptions in the past two games. I'll bet on him to throw another against a Chiefs defense that is averaging 0.8 interceptions per game.

Josh Downs Anytime Touchdown (+320)

It's anyone's guess how much the Chiefs' trade deadline acquisition, Josh Downs, will play in this game, but based on how inefficient their wide receivers have been this season, I wouldn't be surprised if they get him involved early and often in his first game with the team. If he does play a significant number of snaps, he's going to be a great bet to score a touchdown at +320. He racked up 33 receptions for 354 yards and a touchdown with the Colts this season.

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