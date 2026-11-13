Chiefs vs. Falcons Score Prediction for NFL Week 10 (Can Kansas City Cover on Road?)

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to make it two wins in a row when they visit the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10.

After road losses to the Seahawks and Broncos, the Chiefs bounced back with a 35-12 win over the Jets last week. They looked much more like the team that started the season 6-0 in that win.

Meanwhile, the Falcons have lost their last two games by a combined 33 points after upsetting the 49ers. They had also lost two in a row prior to that win, and are now 3-6 overall and just 1-4 at home.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 10 matchup with a final score prediction.

Chiefs vs. Falcons Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Chiefs -3.5 (-102)

Falcons +3.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Chiefs: -185

Falcons: +155

Total

45.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Line Movement: The line has moved an important half point from -3 to -3.5 since the odds opened for this game, with the total going down a point from 46.5 to 45.5.

Chiefs vs. Falcons Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

I want nothing to do with the Atlanta Falcons anymore. Their offense isn't living up to its potential with Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback; their defense has regressed heavily since early in the season, and now they won't have their best defensive player, Jessie Bates, who was just traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even with Bates, the Falcons ranked 28th in the NFL in opponent success rate. Only the Jets, Dolphins, Titans, and Raiders ranked worse.

The Chiefs needed to find a way to throw the football, and they did exactly that this past week, with Patrick Mahomes throwing for 242 yards and two touchdowns against the Jets. I'm not yet convinced whether or not they're an elite team, but they can run up the score against inferior opponents, and make no mistake about it: Atlanta is an inferior team.

Pick: Chiefs -3.5 (+100) via FanDuel

If our resident Falcons fan is out on his team, I can’t go against him. Even without MacMillan’s strong takes, I wasn’t looking anywhere but at the Chiefs this week anyway.

The Falcons are capable of showing up in weird spots and will probably get a few more wins this season, but I don’t think one of those will be this week against this Chiefs squad.

Final Score Prediction: Chiefs 27, Falcons 20

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