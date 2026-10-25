Chiefs vs. Seahawks Score Prediction for NFL Week 7 (Can KC Stay Undefeated?)

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to stay undefeated when they visit the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.

The Chiefs have had a few close calls this season, but came away with a dominant 22-6 victory over the Chargers last week.

On the flip side, Seattle has lost two straight games and three of its last four after a 2-0 start to the year.

This is sure to be a good battle on Sunday Night Football, though.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 7 matchup with a final score prediction.

Chiefs vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Chiefs +3 (-120)

Seahawks -3 (+100)

Moneyline

Chiefs: +124

Seahawks: -148

Total

42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Line Movement: The spread has moved a bit since the odds opened for this game, with the Seahawks now at -3 after opening at -1.5. The total hasn’t moved, though.

Chiefs vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

Chiefs vs. Seahawks Prediction

I'm starting to have some very real concerns about the Seahawks' offense, starting with Sam Darnold. Entering Week 7, he ranks 27th in adjusted EPA per play and 16th in completion percentage over expected, far worse than where he ranked in those two metrics during their Super Bowl run a year ago.

I could look past that if they were able to run the ball successfully, but they can't do that either, ranking last in rush EPA and 25th in rush success rate. That leaves them with little answer on offense outside of throwing the ball at Jaxson Smith-Njigba and hoping he can work his magic.

Meanwhile, in case you didn't already know, the Chiefs are back. They're first in the league in net yards per play (+1.9) and the only team to rank in the top five in offensive EPA, defensive EPA, offensive success rate, and defensive success rate.

I'll take the Chiefs to win outright on Sunday Night Football.

Pick: Chiefs +120 via DraftKings

The Chiefs are rolling, and the Seahawks are struggling. Kansas City always seems to find a way to win, especially in primetime games, and I think that’ll be the case again this week.

At the very least, I can’t back Seattle as a -3 favorite, even at home. The Seahawks’ wins this season came against the Patriots by three, the Cardinals, and the Chargers. None of those are all that impressive.

Of course, the Chiefs have had a bit of an easier schedule as well, but there is something to be said for a hot team facing off against a Seattle squad searching for answers.

Final Score Prediction: Chiefs 27, Seahawks 23

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.