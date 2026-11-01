Clippers vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 1

The Golden State Warriors have completely turned around a slow start to the season, winning three games in a row – including their NBA Cup matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday – to get back to .500.

Steph Curry has turned in back-to-back monster scoring games, but both he and Draymond Green are sitting on the front end of a back-to-back on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers. It appears Steve Kerr and the Warriors are going after Monday’s clash with the Phoenix Suns, and they seem to believe that their depth can take down a short-handed Clippers team.

L.A. has dropped four games in a row after beating the Sacramento Kings to open the season, and Brandon Ingram, Bradley Beal, Jordan Miller, Max Strus and Yanic Konan Niederhauser are all sidelined with injuries.

That has kept the Clippers as road dogs in this matchup even though Curry is sitting for Golden State.

Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg has been one of the most exciting players in the league through the first two weeks, and he could have a major role in this matchup as the Dubs try to win a fourth in a row.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Western Conference battle on Sunday.

Clippers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Clippers +2.5 (-112)

Warriors -2.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Clippers: +114

Warriors: -135

Total

219.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Clippers vs. Warriors How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 1

Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): ClipperVision, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA League Pass

Clippers record: 1-4

Warriors record: 3-3

Clippers vs. Warriors Injury Reports

Clippers Injury Report

Bradley Beal – out

Brandon Ingram – out

Jordan Miller – out

Max Strus – out

Yanic Konan Niederhauser – out

Warriors Injury Report

Jimmy Butler III – out

Steph Curry – out

Kristaps Porzingis – out

Draymond Green – out

Moses Moody – out

Gui Santos – probable

Clippers vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets

Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet

Yaxel Lendeborg 20+ Points (-165)

Lendeborg has been one of the best rookies in the league through the first two weeks of action, and he’s a top prop target with Curry and Green sidelined on Sunday:

Lendeborg has put together an exciting rookie season, though he did take a step back on Friday against the Lakers, fouling out in just over 24 minutes of action.

Still, the Warriors rookie is worth a look in the prop market on Sunday with Curry and Green out of the lineup. Golden State is going to need to get offense from someone, and Lendeborg has three games this season with over 20 points, averaging 19.8 points on 13.8 shots per game.

He had a huge game without Curry against the Phoenix Suns (26 points, nine rebounds, five assists), and I’d expect him and Brandin Podziemski to lead the Warriors’ attack on Sunday.

As long as Lendeborg stays out of foul trouble, he’s worth a look in this Western Conference battle.

Clippers vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking the UNDER in this Western Conference battle:

This season, the Clippers are averaging just over 105 points per game (29th in the NBA) and have combined for less than 220 points in three of their five games. While Los Angeles did clear this total against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Cup on Friday, it allowed 128 points in that game and only scored 101.

With Brandon Ingram, Bradley Beal, Max Strus, Jordan Miller and Yanic Konan Niederhauser all out, the Clippers have limited rotation pieces and scoring options around All-Star guard Darius Garland.

Now, they take on a Warriors team that has improved defensively over the last week, allowing just 95 points in an NBA Cup win over the Lakers.

Golden State won’t have Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler III, Moses Moody or Kristaps Porzingis on Sunday, which severely limits this team’s offense. Golden State has fallen short of this total twice this season, and it will be heavily reliant on rookie Yaxel Lendeborg for creation on offense.

Even though the Warriors are sixth in offensive rating this season, a lot of that has to do with Curry (averaging 29.2 points per game). He’s not replaceable, and the Clippers – to their credit – are in the top half of the league in defensive rating and opponent points per game this season.

I think these two short-handed teams will play a rather low-scoring affair on Sunday night.

Pick: UNDER 219.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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