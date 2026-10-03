Colts vs. Commanders Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL London Game in Week 4

The 2026 NFL London Series begins with this, which means we have some morning NFL action to watch and bet on. It's certainly not a prime-time game, but it is a standalone game, which means if you're like me, you're going to place a couple of extra bets.

In this article, I'm going to break down my favorite touchdown bets for this week's London game between the Washington Commanders and the Indianapolis Colts.

Colts vs. Commanders Best Touchdown Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Josh Downs Anytime Touchdown (+180)

Stefon Diggs Anytime Touchdown (+255)

Marcus Mariota Anytime Touchdown (+340)

Josh Downs Anytime Touchdown (+180)

Tyler Warren leads the Colts in receptions through the first three weeks, but it's Josh Downs who leads the team in targets, seeing 24 targets thrown his way. He has yet to find the end zone, but it's only a matter of time for the Colts wide receiver, who has averaged 62 yards per game. He should be able to take advantage of the Commanders' secondary.

Stefon Diggs Anytime Touchdown (+255)

Terry McLaurin is still looked at as the No. 1 receiver in the Commanders' offense, but Stefon Diggs has just as many targets (22) and three more receptions (13). He has already found the end zone three times this season as well, so I'm surprised to see that we can bet on him to find the end zone in this game at +255 odds. I'm going to jump on that bet.

Marcus Mariota Anytime Touchdown (+340)

Marcus Mariota isn't afraid to take off with his legs if he can't find anything downfield. He rushed five times for 11 yards last week, so I wouldn't be surprised if he tries to score himself when the Commanders get down in the red zone on Sunday morning. If you're looking for a dark horse bet to score in this game, few are better than the Commanders' starting quarterback.

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