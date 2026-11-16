Colts vs. Texans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 11

A key AFC South matchup kicks off Week 11, as the Houston Texans host the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football.

This is a make-or-break game for Houston, which is now just 3-6 in the 2026 season after losing to the Cleveland Browns in Week 10. The Texans blew a 17-0 lead in that game, losing on yet another comeback drive from Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Houston really has no room for error if it wants to make the playoffs, and oddsmakers still believe in this team, setting the Texans as 9.5-point home favorites against Indy.

Daniels Jones and the Colts held on to beat the lowly Miami Dolphins in Week 10, moving them to 3-7 in the 2026 season. The Colts beat the Texans earlier this season, a win that showed that Houston wasn’t nearly as good as originally expected in the 2026 campaign. The Texans only have one win over a team that has more than one win (Jacksonville) through nine games.

C.J. Stroud and Co. have done a decent job moving the ball through the air, but running backs David Montgomery (groin) and Woody Marks (concussion) are both up in the air for Thursday.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, injury reports and my game pick for this AFC South clash in Week 11.

Colts vs. Texans Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Colts +9.5 (-105)

Texans -9.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Colts: +350

Texans: -455

Total

44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Colts vs. Texans How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Nov. 19

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Reliant Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Colts record: 3-7

Texans record: 3-6

Colts vs. Texans Betting Trends

The Texans are 3-6 against the spread this season.

The Colts are 5-5 against the spread this season.

Houston is 0-4 against the spread at home in 2026.

Indianapolis is 2-2 against the spread on the road in 2026.

Houston is just 2-5 against the spread as a favorite this season.

The Texans have just one win against a team with more than one win in the 2026 season.

The OVER is 6-4 in the Colts’ games in 2026.

The OVER is 6-3 in the Texans’ games this season.

Colts vs. Texans Injury Reports

Colts Injury Report

Sauce Gardner – questionable

Charvarius Ward – questionable

Bernhard Raimann – questionable

Jerry Tillery – questionable

Mo Alie-Cox – questionable

Akeem Davis-Gaither – questionable

Texas Injury Report

Woody Marks – doubtful

David Montgomery – questionable

Wyatt Teller – questionable

Danielle Hunter – questionable

Marvin Harrison Jr. – questionable

Azeez Al-Shaair – questionable

Colts vs. Texans Key Player to Watch

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback, Houston Texans

Stroud struggled in the second half against Cleveland, finishing the day with just 211 passing yards on 38 attempts despite throwing three scores. The Houston offense has not been able to run the ball effectively this season, which has led to a lot of extra pressure on Stroud to command this offense.

Overall, the former No. 2 overall pick has played well, throwing for 19 touchdowns and just three picks, yet the Texans are 3-6 and facing a major uphill battle to make the playoffs in the AFC.

In his first matchup against Indianapolis (also a loss), Stroud was held to just 167 yards and one score through the air. The Colts rank in the bottom 12 in the league in EPA/Play, EPA/Pass and more on defense, so in theory, this is a great matchup for the Houston offense.

Can Stroud keep the Texans alive in the playoff race?

Colts vs. Texans Prediction and Pick

I don’t know how anyone could justify laying 9.5 points with the Texans at this point in the season.

Coming into the campaign, Houston was expected to be a playoff team in the AFC, but time and time again it has shown that it isn’t nearly as good as last season. The Texans have won just three games – against Tennessee (a one-win team), Jacksonville and the Los Angeles Chargers (a no-win team).

The win over Jacksonville felt like a turning point for the Texas, yet since then they have lost in overtime at home against the New York Giants and blew a 17-0 lead in Week 10 against Cleveland.

The defense isn’t nearly as good as the unit that was No. 1 in the league last season, ranking 19th in EPA/Play after Sunday’s loss to Cleveland.

The Texans are an extremely one-dimensional team on offense, and Indy doesn’t have a reason to tank in the 2026 season since it doesn’t own its first-round pick. So, what’s stopping the Colts from keeping pace in this one? Even though Indy is well out of the playoff race, it nearly upset Dallas in Week 9 and beat Miami in Week 10.

I think this is way too many points to give a Houston team that hasn’t proven it can beat just about anyone in the 2026 season.

Pick: Colts +9.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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