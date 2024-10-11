Colts vs. Titans Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 6
The Indianapolis Colts will take on the Tennessee Titans in NFL Week 6 action in the AFC South.
The Colts are hoping Anthony Richardson will be healthy and ready to suit up after missing last week's game against the Jaguars. Meanwhile, The Titans are fresh off a BYE week and are hoping to find some level of momentum before their season gets out of hand.
In this article, I'm going to give you two players I'm targeting to find the end zone in this divisional rivalry game.
Colts vs. Titans Touchdown Bets
- Tony Pollard Anytime TD (+105)
- Josh Downs Anytime TD (+205)
Tony Pollard Anytime TD
Tyjae Spears has been getting carries in recent weeks but Tony Pollard is still the player to bet on to find the end zone. He's been the more effective back this season, averaging 4.0 yards per carry, and he's coming off a game where he had 22 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown in a 31-12 win against the Dolphins.
The Titans' are going to continue to rely on their run game meaning the carries for Pollard will continue to stack up. +105 odds may not be exciting, but it's as solid a bet as any for this AFC South matchup.
Josh Downs Anytime TD
Michael Pittman Jr. is going to miss a few weeks with an injury meaning it's time for the likes of Josh Downs to step up in a big way. He's only played in three games this season but in those three games, he has hauled in 20 receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown.
If you're going to bet on a pass-catcher to find the end zone in this game, make it Downs at north of 2-1 odds.
