Colts vs Vikings Best NFL Prop Bets and Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Week 9
The Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts will face-off in the Week 9 edition of Sunday Night Football.
The Colts made the surprising decision to bench their second-year quarterback, Anthony Richardson, and now Joe Flacco is set to get the start. If the Colts want to make a run at the playoffs, this may have been a smart move.
If you want to check out the odds for the game, and Peter Dewey's best overall bet, you can find those in his betting preview. In this article, I'm going to break down my favorite prop bets including an anytime touchdown scorer.
Colts vs. Vikings Player Props
- Jonathan Taylor UNDER 74.5 Rush Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Sam Darnold OVER 247.5 Pass Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Michael Pittman Jr. Anytime TD (+205) via Caesars
Jonathan Taylor UNDER 74.5 Rush Yards (-114)
Jonathan Taylor to go UNDER his rushing yards total is my No. 4 ranked player prop of the week:
The key to victory for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football is to stop the run. If they can slow down Jonathan Taylor, the Colts' offense won't be as effective as they have been at times this season.
Thankfully, are built to do exactly that. They're first in opponent rush EPA, second in opponent rush success rate, and third in opponent yards per carry (3.9).
Sam Darnold OVER 247.5 Pass Yards (-114)
The Minnesota Vikings should be able to get the ball going through the air against the Colts. Indianapolis ranks 24th in opponent yards per pass attempt (7.1) while also ranking 23rd in opponent dropback EPA and 18th in opponent dropback success rate.
Sam Darnold will be aided by the return of T.J. Hockenson to the lineup this weekend. He's going to be in a good position to go over his passing yards total of 247.5.
Michael Pittman Jr. Anytime TD (+205)
Michael Pittman has had a hot and cold season this year, but he thrived when Joe Flacco was at quarterback. in fact, he caught a touchdown in both games Flacco started this season, including hauling in a combined 14 receptions for 185 yards in the three games Flacco appeared in.
At north of 2-1 odds, I think Pittman Jr. is a great bet to find the end zone on Sunday night.
