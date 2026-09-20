Commanders vs. Cowboys Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2

The Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys will face off in a Week 2 game between two 0-1 teams in the NFC East. The Commanders lost 24-22 to the Eagles, and the Cowboys lost on Sunday Night Football to the Giants.

You can find the odds for the game and my best bet for it in my betting preview from earlier this week. In this article, I'm going to break down my favorite player props for this divisional showdown. Let's dive into them.

Commanders vs. Cowboys Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Antonio Williams OVER 26.5 Receiving Yards (-112)

Dak Prescott 270+ Passing Yards (-110)

Jayden Daniels Anytime Touchdown (+215)

Antonio Williams OVER 26.5 Receiving Yards (-112)

In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Antonio Williams to go over his receiving yards total as my No. 3-ranked player prop for Week 2:

Antonio Williams was the most impressive rookie wide receiver in the opening week of games. He hauled in four receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown for the Washington Commanders and was graded as the best receiver in the league according to PFF.com. Now, he and the Commanders get to face a Cowboys defense that let Jaxson Dart and the Giants carve them up in the opening week.

Dak Prescott 270+ Passing Yards (-110)

Dak Prescott threw for only 175 yards in Week 1 against the Giants, but I'm going to chalk that up to Week 1 rust. This was one of the best offenses in the NFL a season ago, and I don't expect that to change in 2026. With that being said, the Cowboys' defense is still looking like one of the worst, so Prescott will have to throw the ball early and often to keep pace in this game. I'd be surprised if he doesn't reach 270+ yards through the air.

Jayden Daniels Anytime Touchdown (+215)

Jayden Daniels ran the ball five times in Week 1 against the Eagles, racking up 31 yards. I expect him to run even more in Week 2 when he takes on a terrible Cowboys defense that can't defend the flats. They left plenty of room for Jaxson Dart to run with the ball last week, so Daniels is going to be a nightmare matchup for them this week. Let's bet on the third-year quarterback to score himself on Sunday.

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