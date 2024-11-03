Commanders vs. Giants Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 9 (Bet on Wan'Dale Robinson)
The Washington Commanders continue to be the most surprising team in the NFL season and they enter Week 9 with a great opportunity to notch yet another win when they take on the New York Giants.
You can check out the latest odds for the game as well as my final score prediction here. In this article, I'm going to give you one player on each team who I'm betting on to score a touchdown.
Let's dive into it.
Commanders vs. Giants Touchdown Bets
- Austin Ekeler Touchdown (+110)
- Wan'Dale Robinson Touchdown (+340)
Austin Ekeler Touchdown
Austin Ekeler has taken over Brian Robinson as the primary running back for the Commanders, playing a higher percentage of offensive snaps than Robinson including Week 8 when he was on the field for 57% of offensive plays.
Ekeler has been averaging an impressive 5.6 yards per rush this season while adding in 2.7 receptions for 29.6 per content. He is by far the better option to score a touchdown at +110 odds on Sunday.
Wan'Dale Robinson Touchdown
Wan'Dale Robinson to score a touchdown is my No. 6 ranked player prop for Week 9:
Wan’Dale Robinson is tied for third in the NFL in targets with 72, which is the same amount as CeeDee Lamb and more than Drake London. There is no way that a player who is tied for third in targets in the NFL should be listed at north of 3-1 to score a touchdown.
The Commanders are allowing an average of 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
