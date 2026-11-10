Commanders vs. Giants Odds Shift Towards New York on Thursday Night Football With J.J. McCarthy Expected to Play

Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season begins with a key NFC East battle, as the New York Giants host the Washington Commanders for the second meeting between these teams in the 2026 regular season.

New York and Washington played to a tie in their first meeting, with the Giants benefitting from a costly clock management error by Jayden Daniels and the Commanders offense in overtime. New York is off to a 5-2-1 start, and the tie could be crucial for the Giants if they win this game.

After all, the winner of Thursday’s matchup will hold the head-to-head tiebreaker in the season series.

The Giants knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but quarterback J.J. McCarthy suffered a hip injury in the process. Despite that, Giants head coach John Harbaugh believes that both McCarthy and running back Cam Skattebo (missed Week 9) are on track to play in Week 10.

Giants QB JJ McCarthy suffered a hip pointer during Sunday’s win in Philadelphia, but the team is confident that he will be ready for Thursday night’s game vs. Washington. pic.twitter.com/suB5idVpzp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2026

That’s great news for the Giants, who have seen their odds to win this game improve since Sunday night. New York opened as just a 1.5-point favorite at home , but things have already ticked up to Giants -2.5.

Commanders vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Commanders +2.5 (-110)

Giants -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Commanders: +114

Giants: -135

Total

41.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Even though New York lost starting quarterback Jaxson Dart in Week 2, the team has been resilient under Harbaugh and is elite on the defensive end. The Giants are 11th in EPA/Play on defense and third in the NFL in success rate this season.

They survived a shaky Jameis Winston performance – and a key Skattebo fumble – to tie Washington earlier this season even though Daniels threw for 199 yards and ran for over 100 and two scores in that game.

Washington (2-5-1) has only won one time with Daniels in the lineup this season, and its season may hinge on Thursday’s game. A loss would put the Commanders four games back of The Giants without the tiebreaker, meaning they’d have to outplay them by five games down the stretch of the regular season.

The SI Betting team will have game picks, props and much more for this matchup, plus, we’ll be on top of the latest odds movement all week long. For now, it appears that the market is moving towards the Giants, who have received 60 percent of the moneyline bets and 71 percent of the spread bets so far, according to DraftKings.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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