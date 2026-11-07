Cowboys vs. Colts Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 9

The Dallas Cowboys need to find a way to string together some wins in a hurry if they want a chance of winning the NFC East. They've lost three of their last four games, including blowing a big lead to the Arizona Cardinals last week.

The Cowboys now hit the road to take on the 2-6 Indianapolis Colts, who have lost four straight games.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, we're going to dive into three of my favorite props. Let's dive into them.

Cowboys vs. Colts Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Dak Prescott Longest Completion OVER 36.5 Yards (-114)

Ryan Flournoy OVER 35.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Jake Ferguson Anytime Touchdown (+290)

Dak Prescott Longest Completion OVER 36.5 Yards (-114)

In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Dak Prescott to complete a pass of 37+ yards as my No. 8-ranked prop for Week 9:

The Indianapolis Colts have allowed eight passes of 40+ yards this season, which is tied for the most in the NFL through the first eight weeks. That could mean big things for the Cowboys' passing offense, which is one of the most explosive in the league. Dak Prescott has completed at least one pass of 37+ yards in five of his eight starts in 2026, so there's no reason why he can't complete another deep pass on Sunday.

Ryan Flournoy OVER 35.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Ryan Flournoy is an underrated weapon in this Cowboys' offense. He is the clear No. 3 option, and he's averaging 42.8 receiving yards per game and just nine fewer receptions than George Pickens. I don't think the market has properly adjusted for Flourney being as effective as he's been, so I'm going to bet on him to once again have a solid performance on Sunday.

Jake Ferguson Anytime Touchdown (+290)

Jake Ferguson continues to be a security blanket for Dak Prescott in the red zone. He has the second-most receiving touchdowns on the Cowboys' roster this season, with three. He may not rack up receptions or yards in 2026, but he's been a great target in the end zone. He's worth a bet at almost 3-1 odds to score a touchdown.

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