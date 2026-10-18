Cowboys vs. Packers Score Prediction for NFL Week 6 (Can Green Bay Stay Hot?)

The Green Bay Packers are looking to make it three wins in a row when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

After an upset loss to the Falcons in Week 3, Green Bay bounced back with a 17-14 win in Tampa Bay before dominating the Bears in a 31-7 victory.

On the other hand, the Cowboys have alternated losses and wins this season. They’re coming off that upset loss to the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football, so they had a few extra days to rest and prepare for this battle.

These teams played to a 40-40 tie in Dallas last September.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 6 matchup with a final score prediction.

Cowboys vs. Packers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cowboys +1.5 (-115)

Packers -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Cowboys: +100

Packers: -120

Total

53.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Line Movement: The spread hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this matchup, but the total has gone up a point from 52.5 to 53.5.

Cowboys vs. Packers Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

My strategy for the Cowboys this season is fairly straightforward. If they're favored, bet against them; if they're getting points, take them, if it's close to a pick'em bet the OVER. Their defense is too bad to lay points on them, but their offense is too good to ever underestimate them. That's why, in this week's coin-flip game against the Packers, I'm going to bet the OVER, especially considering the Packers have a similar issue.

The two defenses in this game rank 24th and 32nd in opponent success rate, with the Cowboys also ranking 32nd in opponent EPA per play.

Let's sit back and root for points on Sunday Night Football.

Pick: OVER 52.5 (-105) via FanDuel

I love MacMillan’s strategy for the Cowboys this season.

The OVER is the easy play here for me as well. There’s been some roster turnover, but these teams combined for 80 points in each of the last two years: last year’s 40-40 tie and Green Bay’s 48-32 playoff win the season prior.

I’m expecting a ton of points again in primetime.

Final Score Prediction: Packers 38, Cowboys 30

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