Cubs vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 10

The Chicago Cubs continue to falter and are now sitting at 34-33 after losing their series opener against the Colorado Rockies.

They need to turn things around in a hurry if they want to compete in the National League Central. They can start that by beating the Rockies in the second game of their three-game series.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for today's National League showdown.

Cubs vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Run Line

Cubs -1.5 (-118)

Rockies +1.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Cubs -175

Rockies +145

Total

OVER 12.5 (-105)

UNDER 12.5 (-115)

Cubs vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers

Chicago: Shota Imanaga, LHP (4-6, 4.74 ERA)

Colorado: Michael Lorenzen, RHP (2-8, 8.01 ERA)

Cubs vs. Rockies How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 10

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Coors Field

How to Watch (TV): Marquee Sports Network, Rockies.TV

Cubs record: 34-33

Rockies record: 25-42

Cubs vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bet

Shota Imanaga OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-160)

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I wrote about why I'm betting the OVER on Shota Imanaga's strikeout total:

The Colorado Rockies have the highest strikeout percentage against lefties in Major League Baseball. Their strikeout rate of 27.1% is 4.6% higher than their strikeout percentage against right-handed pitchers. Tonight, they'll face a lefty in Shota Imanaga, who has averaged 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings pitched this season.

Cubs vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick

Not only do the Rockies have a strikeout issue against left-handed pitchers, but their offense as a whole has been abysmal against lefties, ranking dead last in the Majors in wRC+ at 69 against southpaws, which is 10 points lower than the next worst team.

The Rockies are also going to have to try to survive a Michael Lorenzen start tonight. He has been one of the worst starting pitchers in the Majors this year with an 8.01 ERA and a 6.13 xERA.

The Cubs may be on a cold streak, but I think they're going to win by a significant margin tonight.

Pick: Cubs -1.5 (-118) via BetMGM

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets when you create a new BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use our exclusive bonus code for BetMGM ‘SI1500’, make a minimum $10 deposit, and place your first bet. If you lose, you will receive your full wager back in the form of bonus bets.

Using the same code in MI, NJ, PA, or WV will unlock a ‘bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if you win’ offer.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!