Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Home Run Picks for Rays-Guardians in ALCS Game 4)

The days with more than one baseball game this year are in the past after the Milwaukee Brewers completed the sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night to advance to the World Series.

The Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians are still battling in the American League Championship Series to see who face off against the Brew Crew.

Petey Halpin hit the lone home run in Game 3, but there could be more fireworks on Friday night.

I have a home run pick for both teams in ALCS Game 4 on Friday night.

Here’s a complete breakdown of these home run props for Friday, Oct. 16.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Friday, Oct. 16

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Junior Caminero to Hit a Home Run (+485)

Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+600)

Junior Caminero to Hit a Home Run (+485)

I’m sticking with Junior Caminero as my Rays pick to hit a home run after being priced at +395 in Game 4.

The Rays slugger had 42 home runs in the regular season but has yet to go deep in the postseason. This could be his chance to change that with the Guardians using a bullpen game on Friday night.

Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+600)

Jose Ramirez has turned it on in the playoffs. I explained in the Game 4 betting preview why I like him to go OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs, and most of that can be applied here:

Jose Ramirez continued his impressive postseason with a 2 for 3 performance in Game 3 yesterday afternoon. He also drew a walk, bringing his OPS up to 1.124 in the playoffs.

Ramirez is now 11 for 30 (.367) with two home runs, a double, and a triple in eight playoff games. That includes 6 for 12 against the Rays.

The Guardians slugger has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in five of his last six games, including two of three games this series.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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