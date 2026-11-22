Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid has not missed a game in the 2026 season, but it appears that's going to change in Week 11.

The former first-round pick did not practice in the lead up to Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins due to thumb and ankle injuries, and he's officially listed as doubtful for this AFC East showdown.

If Kincaid sits, the Bills will turn to Dawson Knox, Jackson Hawes and Keleki Latu at tight end on Sunday.

Dalton Kincaid (thumb, ankle) doubtful for Week 11. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 20, 2026

This season, Kincaid has played in 62.0 percent of the Bills' snaps, catching 32 of his 41 targets for 487 yards and two scores. After a strong start to the season, Kincaid has been targeted three or fewer times in five of his last seven games.

So while he does make an impact for Buffalo, it is possible for the team to piece things together without him against a one-win Miami team.

With Kincaid expected to miss this game, here's a breakdown of the best prop bet for the Bills in Week 11.

Best Bills Prop Bet vs. Dolphins in NFL Week 11

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Earlier this week, SI Betting's Ryan Gilbert shared his favorite prop bets for the Dolphins vs. Bills matchup, and he's targeting Khalil Shakir to step up on offense with Kincaid likely to miss Sunday's game:

Khalil Shakir OVER 39.5 Receiving Yards (+117)

Khalil Shakir has been a bit hit or miss so far this season, but he hasn’t had two “miss” games since 38 yards in Week 2 and 6 yards in Week 3. He caught two of three targets last week for just 26 yards, so I’m expecting the Bills to look his way a bit more this week at home.

Shakir does have at least 40 receiving yards in five of nine games this season, with 38- and 34-yard efforts as well. He had 45 and 58 receiving yards in his two games against the Dolphins last season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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