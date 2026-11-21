The Buffalo Bills have a perfect opportunity to make it six wins in a row when they host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

The Bills have won their last three games by a combined 72 points and have scored at least 23 points in each of their nine games this season – that includes 31 or more points in six contests.

Miami has kept its last few losses close, falling 24-22 in Indianapolis last week, but the Dolphins are huge road underdogs in Buffalo.

Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Dolphins vs. Bills on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Dolphins vs. Bills

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

James Cook Anytime Touchdown (-180)

Khalil Shakir OVER 39.5 Receiving Yards (+117)

Josh Allen OVER 0.5 Interceptions (+131)

James Cook Anytime Touchdown (-180)

James Cook has scored nine touchdowns this season, all coming in his last eight games. While his anytime touchdown is my official play at -180, I like him to score a second-half touchdown at +165 as well.

Of Cook’s nine touchdowns, seven of them have been in the second half. He’s scored in the second half in five straight games and in seven of his last eight.

The Bills should be up big in this one, so it’s easy to envision Cook getting plenty of looks in the second half.

Khalil Shakir OVER 39.5 Receiving Yards (+117)

Khalil Shakir has been a bit hit or miss so far this season, but he hasn’t had two “miss” games since 38 yards in Week 2 and 6 yards in Week 3. He caught two of three targets last week for just 26 yards, so I’m expecting the Bills to look his way a bit more this week at home.

Shakir does have at least 40 receiving yards in five of nine games this season, with 38- and 34-yard efforts as well. He had 45 and 58 receiving yards in his two games against the Dolphins last season.

Josh Allen OVER 0.5 Interceptions (+131)

Josh Allen has been a bit loose with passing the football this year. After throwing just six interceptions two years ago and 10 interceptions last season, Allen has been picked off seven times in nine games this year.

Allen has thrown an interception in three straight games and six of his last seven, and the Dolphins have four interceptions in their last four games.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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