Is David Montgomery Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Texans vs. Browns in NFL Week 10)

Houston Texans veteran running back David Montgomery has not played since Week 5 due to a groin injury, and he's once again been ruled out.

Montgomery was initially questionable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, but the team downgraded him to out on Saturday. That puts Woody Marks in line to lead the Houston backfield once again in Week 10.

Texans ruled out RB David Montgomery for Sunday’s game at Cleveland due to a groin injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2026

Houston acquired Montgomery in a trade with the Detroit Lions in the offseason, and the veteran back had a huge showing in Week 1, handling 20 carries and scoring three total touchdowns.

He has struggled since then, averaging just 2.7 yards per carry for the season. Overall, Montgomery has 52 carries for 138 yards and two scores to go along with seven catches for 67 yards and a score.

Marks has filled in nicely for Montgomery, carrying the ball 15 or more times in each of the last three games. Still, he's averaging less than 4.0 yards per carry, and the Houston running game ranks 30th in yards per carry and 29th in total rushing yards this season.

Montgomery appears to be getting closer to a return, but he'll have to wait until Week 11 after being ruled out.

Here's a look at the SI Betting team's favorite prop for the Texans in this Week 10 battle.

Best Texans Prop Bet vs. Browns in NFL Week 10

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

While bettors could target Marks in the running game, SI Betting's Ryan Gilbert is looking to the air attack for his favorite play in this matchup.

I agree with Gilbert's reasoning for targeting a passing prop, as the Houston run game has not gotten going no matter the opponent this season.

Nico Collins Anytime Touchdown (+170)

Nico Collins started the season with a touchdown in Week 1 before going down with an injury, then returned with a pair of scores in Week 4. He went his next three games without a touchdown before hauling in a 13-yard score last week.

The Texans have done well to spread the ball around, so Collins’ four touchdowns do still lead the team ahead of David Montgomery and Foster Moreau. He’s one of C.J. Stroud’s favorite targets, and this +170 price seems a bit too high for Collins to score, even in Cleveland.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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