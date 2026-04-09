Diamondbacks vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, April 9

The New York Mets host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the rubber match of a three-game set on Thursday night.

The Mets won the series opener to extend their winning streak to four games, but a four-run second inning helped the Diamondbacks to a victory on Wednesday.

Eduardo Rodriguez takes the mound for Arizona against Nolan McLean for New York.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Mets on Thursday, April 9.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-163)

Mets -1.5 (+135)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks +135

Mets -163

Total

7.0 (Over -115/Under -105)

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Mets: Nolan McLean (1-0, 2.61 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Mets How to Watch

Date: Thursday, April 9

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Citi Field

How to Watch (TV): ARID, SNY, MLBN

Diamondbacks record: 6-6

Mets record: 7-5

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets

Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet

Corbin Carroll OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+106)

Corbin Carroll came up big on Wednesday, going 3 for 5 with two doubles and a home run in the 7-2 win. He’s now on a three-game hitting streak after two hitless contests, and is batting .333 on the year.

Carroll has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in 8 of 12 games this season, including three straight. I’ll take advantage of these plus odds against a solid starter.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers :

The Diamondbacks and Mets close out a three-game set at Citi Field on Thursday night. The Mets took the opener 4-3 before a 7-2 loss on Wednesday.

We have a good pitching matchup in the series finale with Eduardo Rodriguez set to face off against Nolan McLean. Rodriguez has allowed just one unearned run on eight hits in 12 IP through two starts, and McLean has allowed four runs (three earned) on just four hits in 10.1 innings in his two starts this season.

I’m expecting another strong performance from each starter as neither of these teams have been able to find consistency offensively so far this season.

Pick: UNDER 7 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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