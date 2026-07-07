Diamondbacks vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 7

The San Diego Padres returned home with a thud, losing 8-0 in the series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks last night.

The Padres salvaged a win against the Dodgers to end their road trip, but fell flat on their faces once again against Arizona.

The Diamondbacks have now won two of their last three games and are 4-3 in their last seven to get back up to .500 on the season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Padres on Tuesday, July 7.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-200)

Padres -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks +101

Padres -122

Total

9.0 (Over -101/Under -120)

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Probable Pitchers

Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (3-8, 6.36 ERA)

Padres: German Marquez (3-2, 5.79 ERA)

Zac Gallen has allowed 20 runs in 16.1 innings across his last three starts. Gallen is even worse on the road (35 ER in 45.1 IP) than at home (30 ER in 46.2 IP).

German Marquez will make his first start since May 1, serving as San Diego’s opener tonight. The veteran allowed two runs on two hits in three innings out of the bullpen last week.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 7

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Petco Park

How to Watch (TV): ARID, SDPA

Diamondbacks record: 45-45

Padres record: 44-46

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets

Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet

Zac Gallen OVER 2.5 Earned Runs (-129)

This almost feels too good of a line to be true. Yes, the Padres may have gotten shut out in two of their last three games, but one of those was against Yoshinobu Yamamoto. They now get to tee off against Zac Gallen.

Gallen has allowed OVER 2.5 earned runs in eight straight starts, including OVER 3.5 ER in six of them, and OVER 4.5 ER in three straight. This price is too short to pass up.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Padres may be struggling recently, but so is Zac Gallen. The Diamondbacks starter has allowed 20 ER in 16.1 IP across his last three starts.

San Diego is giving the ball to German Marquez, who threw 56 pitches in three innings in his return from the injured list last week. He’ll serve as the opener tonight for the Padres.

The Snakes put up eight runs last night while shutting out the Padres. I don’t see San Diego going quietly tonight against Gallen, and Arizona should be able to get a few runs on the board against Marquez and the Friars.

Pick: OVER 9 (-101)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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