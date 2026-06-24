Dodgers vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 24

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to complete a sweep of the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night, and they’re favored to make it happen on the road.

L.A. is a -181 favorite at DraftKings, and it has a massive nine-game lead in the NL West heading into this series finale against the 38-43 Twins. Minnesota is in third place in the AL Central, and it has been outscored 14-4 so far in this series.

Joe Ryan (2.99 ERA) gets the ball against Ohtani, and the Twins All-Star has been great in 2026, allowing three or fewer runs in 13 of his 16 starts while posting a 0.99 WHIP. Can he outduel Ohtani (1.47 ERA) to salvage a game in this series?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this interleague battle on Wednesday, June 24.

Dodgers vs. Twins Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (-105)

Twins +1.5 (-114)

Moneyline

Dodgers: -181

Twins: +149

Total

8 (Over -114/Under -105)

Dodgers vs. Twins Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles: Shohei Ohtani (7-2, 1.47 ERA)

Minnesota: Joe Ryan (5-3, 2.99 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Twins How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 24

Time: 7:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Field

How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet Los Angeles, Twins.TV

Dodgers record: 51-29

Twins record: 38-43

Dodgers vs. Twins Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Shohei Ohtani OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded (-139)

I’m going with a pretty simple player prop for Ohtani on Wednesday, even though he’s given up at least three runs in back-to-back starts.

Despite that, the Dodgers star has gotten through six innings in both outings, and he’s now pitched at least six frames in 11 of his 12 starts in 2026. The Twins are a solid offense (11th in wRC+), but Ohtani ranks in the 92nd percentile in expected ERA and has cleared this line 11 times despite throwing over 100 pitches on just three occasions.

I think the Dodgers ace is undervalued at this number on Wednesday.

Dodgers vs. Twins Prediction and Pick

Could we see a low-scoring series finale?

I’m targeting the UNDER with these two aces on the mound, which I shared in today’s MLB Best Bets column for SI Betting :

The Dodgers are aiming to complete a sweep of the Twins on Wednesday night, but I’m looking at the total for my favorite play in this game.

Even though Minnesota is the best OVER team in MLB this season, I think the UNDER is the bet to make with the pitching matchup we have on Wednesday. Ryan (2.99 ERA) and Ohtani (1.47 ERA) have been two of the best pitchers in baseball this season, and their advanced numbers back it up.

Ohtani ranks in the 92nd percentile in expected ERA and the 87th percentile in expected BAA, even though he’s allowed seven runs over his last two starts. Prior to that, the Dodgers star had allowed one or fewer earned runs in nine of his first 10 outings in 2026.

Ryan has been nearly as good, ranking in the 83rd percentile in expected ERA and the 80th percentile in expected BAA. He’s allowed three or fewer earned runs in 13 of his 16 outings so far this season.

Even though these teams are No. 1 (Los Angeles) and No. 11 (Minnesota) in wRC+, I still would rather trust these starters on Wednesday.

These teams already played a 2-1 game earlier this series, and the Dodgers have hit the UNDER in 53.8 percent of their games this season. As long as Ohtani has a strong outing, I think this game falls short of eight runs.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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