Dolphins vs. 49ers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2

The San Francisco 49ers got their season started with a bang, upsetting their NFC West rival, the Los Angeles Rams, in a Thursday night game in Australia. Not only did they win, but they looked extremely impressive, beating the Super Bowl favorites by a score of 27-7.

The 49ers will now return home and go from playing arguably the best team in the league to arguably the worst. They'll host the Miami Dolphins, who are coming off a 27-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this lopsided affair.

Dolphins vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Dolphins +13.5 (-118)

49ers -13.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Dolphins +610

49ers -900

Total

OVER 45.5 (-115)

UNDER 45.5 (-105)

Dolphins vs. 49ers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, September 20

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Venue: Levi's Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Dolphins record: 0-1

49ers record: 1-0

Dolphins vs. 49ers Betting Trends

The 49ers are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games against the Dolphins

The OVER is 5-1 in the last six meetings between these two teams

The Dolphins are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games

The UNDER is 7-3 in the Dolphins' last 10 games

The 49ers are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games

Dolphins vs. 49ers Key Player to Watch

Brock Purdy, QB - San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy announced his presence in the MVP race in Week 1, improving his odds to +1500, which is now the sixth on the odds list to win the award. Purdy completed 25-of-34 passes for 205 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, while adding 29 rushing yards. His ability to do that against a defense as good as the Rams' is a great sign moving forward.

Dolphins vs. 49ers Prediction and Best Bet

In the Week 2 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I made the case for taking the points with the Dolphins:

Entering this season, I was ready to blindly bet against the Dolphins every game through the first few weeks, but a 13-point spread is a bit too much for me to bite on in a Week 2 game against a 49ers team that was in Australia for a week before their game against the Rams. Sure, they have a mini-BYE week, but fully recovering from that trip isn't an easy feat.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins looked better than I expected against the Raiders. They lost, but they ranked 10th in Net Yards per Play (+0.9), and their defense was 12th in opponent EPA per play. Their numbers overall are far from good, but still significantly better than some other teams we saw in the opening week, and I don't think there's enough there to justify a 13-point spread.



Pick: Dolphins +13.5 (-118) via FanDuel

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