Dolphins vs. Raiders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1
In this story:
The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping to take a step in the right direction now that they're a couple of years into their rebuild. Kirk Cousins will get the start for them in Week 1 this season, as they've opted to be patient with their No. 1 overall pick, Fernando Mendoza.
They'll host the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, who have just begun their rebuild, stripping their roster and coaching staff this offseason. As a result, the Raiders are set as favorites in this AFC showdown.
Dolphins vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Dolphins +3.5 (-115)
- Raiders -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Dolphins +150
- Raiders -178
Total
- OVER 40.5 (-105)
- UNDER 40.5 (-115)
Dolphins vs. Raiders How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, September 13
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Dolphins record: 0-0
- Raiders record: 0-0
Dolphins vs. Raiders Betting Trends
- The Dolphins are 7-2-1 against the spread in their last 10 games vs. the Raiders
- The OVER is 9-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- The UNDER went 7-3 in the Dolphins' last 10 games of the 2025 season
- The OVER went 6-4 in the Raiders' last 10 games of the 2025 season
Dolphins vs. Raiders Key Player to Watch
- Malik Willis, QB - Miami Dolphins
Malik Willis's time in Tennessee was far from impressive, but when he got shipped to Green Bay to be Jordan Love's backup, he looked great whenever he made an appearances, including winning both games he started in 2024. As a result, he has been given a chance to be the Dolphins' full-time starter to begin the 2026 season. He's going to have to make something out of nothing with the roster he has surrounding him, but he's going to be a fascinating player to watch in the early weeks of this season.
Dolphins vs. Raiders Prediction and Best Bet
In the Week 1 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Raiders:
I think the easy thing to do in this game is to point out that this is a matchup between two bad teams, so why wouldn't you take the team that's getting a field-goal-worth of points? I hesitate to follow that logic because let's consider that these two teams are in two different stages of a rebuild.
The Miami Dolphins completely stripped both their roster and coaching staff this offseason and are starting fresh in what is one of the most purposeful rebuilds I've ever seen in the NFL. For management, a bad season that earns a top pick would be a best-case scenario for the franchise's future. Take a moment and look at their roster for this year. It's one of the worst I've ever seen.
Meanwhile, the Raiders are a couple of years into their rebuild and are now looking to take a step forward. They have offensive weapons like Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty, and while Kirk Cousins is past his prime, he's more than a serviceable option at quarterback until Fernando Mendoza is ready to take over.
I think some people are going to be surprised by how bad the Dolphins look in this game.
Pick: Raiders -3.5 (-105) via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets