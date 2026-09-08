Dolphins vs. Raiders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping to take a step in the right direction now that they're a couple of years into their rebuild. Kirk Cousins will get the start for them in Week 1 this season, as they've opted to be patient with their No. 1 overall pick, Fernando Mendoza.

They'll host the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, who have just begun their rebuild, stripping their roster and coaching staff this offseason. As a result, the Raiders are set as favorites in this AFC showdown.

Dolphins vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Dolphins +3.5 (-115)

Raiders -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Dolphins +150

Raiders -178

Total

OVER 40.5 (-105)

UNDER 40.5 (-115)

Dolphins vs. Raiders How to Watch

Date: Sunday, September 13

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Dolphins record: 0-0

Raiders record: 0-0

Dolphins vs. Raiders Betting Trends

The Dolphins are 7-2-1 against the spread in their last 10 games vs. the Raiders

The OVER is 9-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The UNDER went 7-3 in the Dolphins' last 10 games of the 2025 season

The OVER went 6-4 in the Raiders' last 10 games of the 2025 season

Dolphins vs. Raiders Key Player to Watch

Malik Willis, QB - Miami Dolphins

Malik Willis's time in Tennessee was far from impressive, but when he got shipped to Green Bay to be Jordan Love's backup, he looked great whenever he made an appearances, including winning both games he started in 2024. As a result, he has been given a chance to be the Dolphins' full-time starter to begin the 2026 season. He's going to have to make something out of nothing with the roster he has surrounding him, but he's going to be a fascinating player to watch in the early weeks of this season.

Dolphins vs. Raiders Prediction and Best Bet

In the Week 1 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Raiders:

I think the easy thing to do in this game is to point out that this is a matchup between two bad teams, so why wouldn't you take the team that's getting a field-goal-worth of points? I hesitate to follow that logic because let's consider that these two teams are in two different stages of a rebuild.

The Miami Dolphins completely stripped both their roster and coaching staff this offseason and are starting fresh in what is one of the most purposeful rebuilds I've ever seen in the NFL. For management, a bad season that earns a top pick would be a best-case scenario for the franchise's future. Take a moment and look at their roster for this year. It's one of the worst I've ever seen.

Meanwhile, the Raiders are a couple of years into their rebuild and are now looking to take a step forward. They have offensive weapons like Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty, and while Kirk Cousins is past his prime, he's more than a serviceable option at quarterback until Fernando Mendoza is ready to take over.

I think some people are going to be surprised by how bad the Dolphins look in this game.

Pick: Raiders -3.5 (-105) via FanDuel

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