Dolphins vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 4

The Miami Dolphins' season went from bad to worse on Sunday when their star running back, De'Von Achane, went down with a season-ending injury. They're now 0-3 with their best offensive weapon out for the season and little else to lean on for the final 14 games of the season.

They now head to Minnesota to take on the 3-0 Minnesota Vikings, who have found ways to win games despite a largely ineffective offense.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this interconference showdown.

Dolphins vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Dolphins +11.5 (-110)

Vikings -11.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Dolphins +500

Vikings -650

Total

OVER 38.5 (-110)

UNDER 38.5 (-110)

Dolphins vs. Vikings How to Watch

Date: Sunday, October 4

Time: 4:05 pm ET

Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Dolphins record: 0-3

Vikings record: 3-0

Dolphins vs. Vikings Betting Trends

The Vikings are 3-2 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 3-2 in the last meetings between these two teams

Dolphins are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games

The UNDER is 6-4 in the last Dolphins' last 10 games

Vikings are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games

The UNDER is 8-2 in the Vikings' last 10 games

Dolphins vs. Vikings Key Player to Watch

Kyler Murray, QB - Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings may be 3-0, but for them to be legitimate contenders in the NFC, they need to be more effective on offense, and that starts with quarterback Kyler Murray. He managed to lead the Vikings to a win in Week 3, but he completed only 51.7% of his passes for 168 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He has to improve on that mark moving forward.

Dolphins vs. Vikings Prediction and Best Bet

In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I made the case for taking the points with the 0-3 Dolphins:

I think now is the time to sell high on the Vikings and buy low, to an extent, on the Dolphins. According to RBSDM.com, the Vikings rank first in defensive luck and fifth in offensive luck, and it makes sense when you consider the fact that they're 3-0 despite being 23rd in Net Yards per Play (-0.5) and dead last in offensive success rate.

The Dolphins are certainly one of the worst teams in the NFL, and the injury to De'Von Achane doesn't help, but 10.5 points is a lot in any NFL game, especially when one side has overperformed based on their underlying metrics.

Pick: Dolphins +11.5 (-110) via BetMGM

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