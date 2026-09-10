Drake Maye's NFL MVP Odds Plummet After 3-Interception Season Opener vs. Seahawks
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New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had a nightmare performance in Week 1 of the 2026 season, throwing three second-half interceptions, including one in the waning seconds, in a 13-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Maye was unable to shake the issues that he had in the 2025 postseason, making some questionable throws against Seattle that allowed it to erase a 10-0 deficit. Maye's final pick was just an awful decision, as he threw an off-balance jump ball towards Mack Hollins with New England in field goal range with a chance to at least tie the game.
Overall, Maye finished with 23 completions on 33 attempts (69.7 percent) for 178 yards, one score and three picks. He threw for less yards than Seattle backup Drew Lock, who took over for the injured Sam Darnold after the first drive.
Maye did use his legs well, rushing seven times for 47 yards, but he was unable to get anything going down the field.
The performance knocked Maye down quite a bit in the latest odds to win the NFL's MVP award this season. The third-year quarterback entered the 2026 season at +1000 to win MVP (fourth amongst all players), but he's since fallen to +1800. Maye is now ninth in the odds and behind players like Dak Prescott, Caleb Williams and Justin Herbert.
2026 NFL MVP Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Josh Allen: +600
- Lamar Jackson: +800
- Joe Burrow: +850
- Justin Herbert: +950
- Patrick Mahomes: +1000
- Caleb Williams: +1100
- Dak Prescott: +1200
- Matthew Stafford: +1400
- Drake Maye: +1800
- Brock Purdy: +1800
- Jordan Love: +2000
- Jayden Daniels: +2000
- Trevor Lawrence: +2200
- Jalen Hurts: +2800
- Sam Darnold: +3500
- Jared Goff: +3500
- Bo Nix: +3500
There is still a ton of time for Maye to turn his season around, and he did end up finishing second in MVP voting last season even though New England lost in Week 1 to the Las Vegas Raiders.
However, the schedule is going to be a lot tougher in 2026 than it was in 2025, and Maye has struggled against elite competition dating back to last year's playoffs.
Bettors may want to take a wait-and-see approach with Maye, even though this movement has led to him being a much better value. than he was entering the season. If New England takes a step back record wise, it's hard to see Maye winning this award, especially if he turns the ball over a bunch in 2026.
Plus, A.J. Brown (ankle) went down and did not return in Week 1, which is a major cause for concern for this New England offense.
Maye's next chance to improve his MVP odds will come on Sunday, Sept. 20 against th Pittsburgh Steelers.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow peterdewey2