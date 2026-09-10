Drake Maye's NFL MVP Odds Plummet After 3-Interception Season Opener vs. Seahawks

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had a nightmare performance in Week 1 of the 2026 season, throwing three second-half interceptions, including one in the waning seconds, in a 13-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Maye was unable to shake the issues that he had in the 2025 postseason, making some questionable throws against Seattle that allowed it to erase a 10-0 deficit. Maye's final pick was just an awful decision, as he threw an off-balance jump ball towards Mack Hollins with New England in field goal range with a chance to at least tie the game.

JOSH JOBE TOE TAP INT



NEvsSEA on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/MrmQx0a3fo — NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2026

Overall, Maye finished with 23 completions on 33 attempts (69.7 percent) for 178 yards, one score and three picks. He threw for less yards than Seattle backup Drew Lock, who took over for the injured Sam Darnold after the first drive.

Maye did use his legs well, rushing seven times for 47 yards, but he was unable to get anything going down the field.

Drake Maye on throws 10+ yards downfield



3/9 passing

3 interceptions



but 7/8 behind the LOS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rsUS2jpfid — Underdog (@Underdog) September 10, 2026

The performance knocked Maye down quite a bit in the latest odds to win the NFL's MVP award this season. The third-year quarterback entered the 2026 season at +1000 to win MVP (fourth amongst all players), but he's since fallen to +1800. Maye is now ninth in the odds and behind players like Dak Prescott, Caleb Williams and Justin Herbert.

2026 NFL MVP Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Josh Allen: +600

Lamar Jackson: +800

Joe Burrow: +850

Justin Herbert: +950

Patrick Mahomes: +1000

Caleb Williams: +1100

Dak Prescott: +1200

Matthew Stafford: +1400

Drake Maye: +1800

Brock Purdy: +1800

Jordan Love: +2000

Jayden Daniels: +2000

Trevor Lawrence: +2200

Jalen Hurts: +2800

Sam Darnold: +3500

Jared Goff: +3500

Bo Nix: +3500

There is still a ton of time for Maye to turn his season around, and he did end up finishing second in MVP voting last season even though New England lost in Week 1 to the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, the schedule is going to be a lot tougher in 2026 than it was in 2025, and Maye has struggled against elite competition dating back to last year's playoffs.

Drake Maye's last 5 games:



7 TD : 11 turnovers

7 INTs, 4 fumbles lost

24 sacks taken

143 yards lost on sacks

6.6 yds/att

5.6 net yards/att pic.twitter.com/NdxI32L4Rb — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 10, 2026

Bettors may want to take a wait-and-see approach with Maye, even though this movement has led to him being a much better value. than he was entering the season. If New England takes a step back record wise, it's hard to see Maye winning this award, especially if he turns the ball over a bunch in 2026.

Plus, A.J. Brown (ankle) went down and did not return in Week 1, which is a major cause for concern for this New England offense.

Maye's next chance to improve his MVP odds will come on Sunday, Sept. 20 against th Pittsburgh Steelers.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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