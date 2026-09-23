Dream vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, Sept. 23

The New York Liberty squandered a chance to move up in the WNBA standings on Monday night, losing at home to the Atlanta Dream.

That loss almost guarantees that the Liberty end up in the No. 7 or No. 8 spot in the standings this season with the Washington Mystics facing an easy schedule to close the regular season.

Still, the Liberty want to avoid falling to the No. 8 seed on Wednesday night, as they’ll take on the Dream once again in their regular season finale.

Atlanta is favored on the road in this matchup and has won four games in a row to make a push for the No. 3 seed in the W.

The Dream had five players in double figures on Monday, and they’ll look to build on an impressive post-All-Star break that has them up into the top five in the league in net rating, defensive rating and offensive rating.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Wednesday’s finale before these teams return for a playoff game on Sunday.

Dream vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Dream -1.5 (-110)

Liberty +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Dream: -120

Liberty: +100

Total

176.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Dream vs. Liberty How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 23

Time: 8:00 p.m. ESt

Venue: Barclays Center

How to Watch (TV): USA Network, WWOR-TV, Liberty Live, Atlanta News First

Dream record: 29-14

Liberty record: 26-17

Dream vs. Liberty Injury Reports

Dream Injury Report

Brionna Jones -- out

Liberty Injury Report

Elizabeth Balogun -- out

Satou Sabally -- out

Dream vs. Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bets

Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet

Angel Reese UNDER 11.5 Rebounds (-135)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Reese is a fade candidate against New York:

I’m going back to the well with this prop on Wednesday after Reese finished with just 10 boards in Monday’s win.

That was the second time in 2026 where Reese failed to reach even 11 boards against New York, as she picked up just nine boards in their first meeting this season Both of these teams rank in the top three in the WNBA in rebound percentage and opponent rebounds per game.

Reese has 11 or fewer boards in 19 of her 42 games this season, and she’s facing an uphill battle against a tough Liberty frontcourt with Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart down low. Reese is averaging 12.3 boards per game, but not all matchups are created equal in the W.

Dream vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick

These teams are both in the top five in the WNBA in offensive rating this season, and they combined for 179 points in Atlanta’s win on Monday night.

The Liberty have hit the OVER in more than 55 percent of their games this season, and I expect another high-scoring game with playoff position still at stake. After all, these teams are partially reliant on the results of Thursday’s five game slate for their final spot in the standings.

The Dream (fifth in pace this season) can force the Liberty to play with a little more tempo than they usually do, and Atlanta has been rolling on offense as of late, scoring 95 or more points in three games since the 2026 FIBA World Cup break.

Overall, these teams combine to average over 181 points per game, both sitting in the top five in that category this season.

Rather than take a side with such a short spread, I’ll bet on these offenses playing another barnburner on Wednesday night.

Pick: OVER 176.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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