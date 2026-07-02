Dream vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Thursday, July 2

Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream have lost three games in a row, falling to 12-7 on the season. They still have the best record in the Eastern Conference, and oddsmakers expect them to turn things around on Thursday against the Washington Mystics.

Washington is just 3-4 at home and 9-9 overall in the 2026 season, but it has played better as of late, picking up impressive wins over Minnesota, New York and Portland to close out the month of June.

On Thursday, Washington could be short-handed, as Sonia Citron and Georgia Amoore are both listed as questionable. Amoore was injured in the team’s four-overtime win over Portland and did not return, but the Mystics have been off for several days with the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup dominating the start of the week.

Oddsmakers have set Atlanta as a road favorite on Thursday, as it does have a 32-point win (at home) over this Mystics team this season.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Eastern Conference showdown.

Dream vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Dream -7.5 (-102)

Mystics +7.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Dream: -290

Mystics: +235

Total

166.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Dream vs. Mystics How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 2

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: CareFirst Arena

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, Atlanta News First, Victory+ Sports Network

Dream record: 12-7

Mystics record: 9-9

Dream vs. Mystics Injury Reports

Dream Injury Report

Brionna Jones – out

Aaliyah Nye – out

Mystics Injury Report

Georgia Amoore – questionable

Sonia Citron – questionable

Dream vs. Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bets

Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet

Angel Reese UNDER 12.5 Rebounds (-135)

Angel Reese is averaging 11.6 rebounds per game in the 2026 season, yet oddsmakers keep setting her prop around 12.5 boards on a night-to-night basis.

Reese has 13 or more boards in just six of her 19 games this season, and she hasn’t cleared this total since June 14. So, I believe she’s a fade candidate against a Washington frontcourt that has been strong on the glass in 2026.

The Mystics rank fifth in the W in rebound percentage and third in opponent rebounds per game. Reese has cleared this line in less than 33 percent of her games, so I don’t mind going UNDER on Thursday night.

Dream vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared why I’m taking Atlanta to win this game in a parlay (with the Dallas Wings) in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points :

Atlanta’s losing streak stops here.

The Dream are still the No. 3 team in the league in net rating this season, and they are a top-five team in both offensive and defensive rating as well.

Meanwhile, the Mystics could be down two key starters in Georgia Amoore and Sonia Citron, and they’re already under .500 at home. Washington has been a tough team to figure out in 2026, as it does have some impressive wins, yet it lost by double digits to a four-win Connecticut team in late June.

The Mystics are just 14th in the league in offensive rating and have a net rating of minus-4.3 in the 2026 season. I think this is a prime bounce-back spot for Atlanta, even though it has been better at home (6-2) than on the road (6-5) this season.

I don’t mind taking Atlanta to cover, especially since Citron and Amoore could both end up missing this game. This spread actually moved a point in favor of the Dream after the injury report for Washington came out.

Pick: Dream -7.5 (-102 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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