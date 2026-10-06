Eagles-Jaguars Odds Move Dramatically After Lane Johnson's Retirement

The NFL world got some shocking news on Tuesday afternoon when longtime Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson announced his retirement from football.

Johnson came into the season declaring it would likely be his last in the NFL, but no one expected it to happen on a random Tuesday ahead of Week 5. The decision came just a few days after letting the Eagles know on Sunday morning that he wouldn't be able to suit up for them against the Los Angeles Rams due to personal reasons. He has since released a statement officially declaring his retirement from the sport.

It's not the first bad news the Eagles have received this week. They're about to fly out to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London for a Week 5 game, and they have a laundry list of injuries they're dealing with, including names like Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Tank Bigsby, Cam Jurgens, Quinyon Mitchell, Hollywood Brown, and more.

As a result of Johnson's retirement, the growing list of injuries, and general poor play by the Eagles this season, the line in their game this weekend continues to shift in favor of the Jaguars.

The Jaguars opened as 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings, but have since moved all the way up to Jaguars -7. That line move of 3.5 points is a significant one in the betting world, as it moves past the key number of 6 and all the way to the second-most important number in NFL betting: 7.

Now, the Jaguars will have to win by more than a touchdown (and an extra point) to cover this spread in London. Whether or not they do it is beside the point. The line shift shows how the betting market feels about this Eagles team at this point of the season, and it isn't good. They're now underdogs to make the playoffs, with DraftKings setting their odds at +110, an implied probability of 47.62%.

You can find my best bet for this game in the Week 5 edition of the Road to 272 Bets.

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