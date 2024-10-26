Eagles vs. Bengals Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 8
The Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals are set to face-off in one of the most intriguing matchups on the week 8 slate. Whichever teams comes out victorious from this game will be firmly in the playoff picture in their respective conference.
Check out the full betting preview for this game to find out the latest odds and my best bet.
In this article, we're talking touchdowns. I'm going to bet on one player from each team to find the end zone in this game and with them both being at +155 odds, we only need one of them to score for us to walk away with a profit.
Eagles vs. Bengals Touchdown Bets
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Jalen Hurts Touchdown (+155)
- Tee Higgins Touchdown (+155)
Jalen Hurts Touchdown
The introduction of Saquon Barkley into this roster has reduced Jalen Hurts' touchdown numbers on the ground, but he still has four on the season and the Tush Push is still in the Eagles' playbook and utilized on the goalline.
The Bengals have one of the worst rush defenses in the NFL, ranking 30th in opponent rush EPA and dead last in opponent rush success rate. That should open the door for Hurts to do damage on the ground.
Tee Higgins Touchdown
Ja'Marr Chase has shorter odds to score a touchdown, but there's plenty of value on Tee Higgins finding the end zone at +155. He only has three fewer targets than Chase despite playing in two fewer games. While he's looked at as the No. 2 receiving option, the targets would indicate that Chase and Higgins are more 1A and 1B instead of 1 and 2.
I'll bet on Higgins to score for a second straight game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!