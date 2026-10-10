Eagles vs. Jaguars Score Prediction for NFL Week 5 (Multiple Trends Point to Fading Philly)

Sunday’s action in Week 5 of the 2026 season begins in London, as the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Philadelphia Eagles in an interesting battle between two teams with playoff expectations.

The No. 3 seed in the AFC last season, Jacksonville is off to a strong 3-1 start in 2026, knocking off New England and Cincinnati in the last two weeks. Liam Coen’s team has the top spot in the AFC South through four weeks, and it’s favored in this matchup overseas.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are coming off back-to-back losses, and their offense has fallen to 29th in the NFL in EPA/Play this season. Injuries to Dallas Goedert, Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith haven’t helped, and Philly has lost a lot of ground in the NFC East odds.

Plus, it hasn’t covered the spread in a single game in 2026!

Can the Eagles hang around against a Jacksonville team that has looked like one of the best in the NFL so far this season?

Oddsmakers don’t seem to think so, as Philly has gone from a 4.5-point underdog to a seven-point underdog in the latest odds since Lane Johnson abruptly announced his retirement on Tuesday.

There are also multiple trends in favor of the Jaguars, who are 9-2 against the spread when favored in the Liam Coen era.

All season long, the SI Betting team is sharing final score predictions for each NFL game – a fun way to help bettors decide on spread, moneyline and total bets. In this standalone matchup, two of our editors are aligned on the winner.

Let’s take a look at the score prediction for this battle between two potential playoff teams in London.

Eagles vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Eagles +7 (-105)

Jaguars -7 (-115)

Moneyline

Eagles: +280

Jaguars: -355

Total

42.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

This line has moved quite a bit in the lead up to Week 5, as Johnson’s retirement and several Eagles injuries have pushed this spread multiple points in Jacksonville’s direction.

One big thing to know? The Eagles were 122-63-1 with Lane Johnson on the field in his career. Without him? 18-30. Their EPA/Play also went from the No. 3 offense (+0.06) to 28th (-0.05) in games that he missed.

To understand how ridiculous this difference in EPA is:



With him the Eagles were the 3rd best offense by EPA per play



Without him the Eagles were the 28th best offense by EPA per play https://t.co/f0tVwUrU1r — Ryan Paganetti (@RyanPaganetti) October 6, 2026

Eagles vs. Jaguars Score Prediction

All season long, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shares his favorite bet for every NFL game in his Road to 272 column . In this London matchup, he’s taking Jacksonville to cover:

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a significant advantage over the rest of the NFL in that they're relatively healthy, which is big for their chances of winning their upcoming games. This Week 5 showdown is against the Philadelphia Eagles, and it's the second game of the NFL London Series.

The Eagles are reportedly planning on waiting until Friday to fly out, a mistake that teams have made in the past that Philadelphia apparently doesn't want to learn from.

The Eagles have some other significant issues occurring as well. Their offense is 28th in the NFL in EPA per play, and their defense is 25th. They are, from an advanced metrics standpoint, one of the worst teams in the NFL to begin the season. Meanwhile, the Jaguars are the only team to rank in the top seven in the league in both EPA per play and opponent EPA per play.

I'll lay the points with Jacksonville.

The Jaguars are by far the better offensive team in this game, sitting in second in the league in EPA/Play and fourth in success rate through three weeks. They should be able to move the ball against Philly, and this Eagles offense is in absolute shambles at this point in the season.

Jacksonville has dominated as a favorite under Coen (9-2 ATS), and it has plenty of familiarity with playing in London.

I’m willing to lay the points – even at this new price - on Sunday.

Final Score Prediction: Jaguars 24, Eagles 16

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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