Fernando Mendoza Skyrockets to Favorite in Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds After Kirk Cousins Trade

No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza has played sparingly in the 2026 NFL season, but he’s now in line to make his first start on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks .

The Las Vegas Raiders traded away veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, setting the stage for Mendoza to lead the franchise the rest of the season. The Raiders (4-5) are facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs, but the betting market is expecting big things from the former University of Indiana star.

After the Raiders reportedly dealt Cousins to Minnesota, Mendoza skyrocketed to the top of the odds in the Offensive Rookie of the Year market. The No. 1 overall pick is now favored over Denzel Boston, Carnell Tate, KC Concepcion, Jonah Coleman and others.

2026 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Fernando Mendoza: +350

Denzel Boston: +370

Carnell Tate: +425

KC Concepcion: +600

Jonah Coleman: +600

Caleb Douglas: +1000

Carson Beck: +1600

Mike Washington Jr.: +1800

Omar Cooper Jr.: +1800

Germie Bernard: +2000

Antonio Williams: +2000

Makai Lemon: +2000

Jordyn Tyson: +2200

Jadarian Price: +2500

Mendoza isn’t the only rookie quarterback set to start in Week 10, as Carson Beck – a third-round pick – is getting the nod for Arizona after Gardner Minshew was injured on Sunday and Jacoby Brissett was traded last week to the Baltimore Ravens.

Still, oddsmakers have much higher expectations for Mendoza in an offense where Cousins had thrown for 20 scores in nine games.

Things won’t be easy for Mendoza though, especially in his first two games. The Raiders are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10 – where they are now 6.5-point underdogs – and then they’ll play a tough Denver Broncos defense in Week 11.

Seattle is No. 4 in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season while the Broncos are No. 12.

Mendoza’s chances of winning Offensive Rookie of the Year hinge on him being pretty solid right away, as the Raiders only have eight games left in the regular season. He’ll likely play less games than every other leading candidate in this market, though it’s worth noting that Boston, Tate and Concepcion haven’t exactly been able to run away with this award with their impact through the first nine weeks.

This season, Mendoza has appeared in one game, completing six of his eight passes in mop-up time against the New England Patriots. He also added one carry for three yards.

If Mendoza thrives in Week 10, it could make for a very interesting Offensive Rookie of the Year race down the stretch of the regular season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .