Fever vs. Sparks Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, July 8

No Caitlin Clark, no problem for the Indiana Fever this season, as they’ve gone 3-0 without the star guard after beating the Las Vegas Aces by 16 on Sunday.

Clark (back) is listed as probable for Wednesday’s contest against the Los Angeles Sparks, who are down star guard Kelsey Plum due to a leg injury. The Sparks are on a three-game losing streak, losing to the 6-17 Seattle Storm at home on Monday night.

It’s been a rough season for the Sparks, who are 1-5 with Plum out of the lineup and three games under .500. After moving Rickea Jackson for Ariel Atkins, the Sparks hoped to make a playoff push in 2026, but that seems like a long shot until Plum is able to return.

The Fever are favored on the road in this matchup, but can they cover the spread?

I’m eyeing a player prop for Kelsey Mitchell and a side as Indy looks to win a third game in a row.

Fever vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Fever -5.5 (-110)

Sparks +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Fever: -230

Sparks: +190

Total

184.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Fever vs. Sparks How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 8

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): CNBC, USA Network, Spectrum Sports Network

Fever record: 12-8

Sparks record: 8-11

Fever vs. Sparks Injury Reports

Fever Injury Report

Caitlin Clark -- probable

Aliyah Boston -- questionable

Sparks Injury Report

Kelsey Plum -- out

Cameron Brink -- out

Fever vs. Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bets

Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet

Kelsey Mitchell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-151)

I’m buying Mitchell to have a big game against this struggling Los Angeles defense, and I shared why I like this pick in today’s edition of Peter’s Points:

This season, Mitchell has been one of the best scorers in the WNBA, averaging 21.9 points per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from 3.

Mitchell has upped her shot volume from beyond the arc as of late, taking six or more 3-pointers in five of her last six games, including three games with nine or more attempts. The star guard has made at least 3 shots from deep in six of her last seven contests and 10 of her 20 appearances in the 2026 season.

The Sparks are dead last in the league in defensive rating, so this is a great matchup for Mitchell to continue her recent hot streak. Los Angeles also ranks 14th in the W in opponent 3s made per game.

Mitchell was 4-for-6 from deep against Los Angeles on June 27, and she was 3-for-9 from 3 against it back on May 13. This line is an absolute steal for the All-Star guard on Wednesday night.

Fever vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking Indiana to win outright in a parlay with the Golden State Valkyries:

The Fever are coming off an impressive road win over the Las Vegas Aces with Clark out of the lineup, and now they’re looking to cover as home favorites against the Sparks.

I am simply taking Indy to win as part of this parlay, as the Sparks are down Kelsey Plum and are 1-5 without her this season. Los Angeles dropped its last game at home to a tanking Seattle Storm team, and it’s now 3-7 straight up in L.A. in 2026.

The Fever have the best offensive rating in the WNBA this season, and they should torch a Sparks team that is dead last in defensive rating and opponent points per game.

Indy is just 4-4 on the road in the 2026 campaign, but it is heating up as of late, winning seven of its last 10 games even though Clark has been banged up.

I think the Fever are a great bet to cover in this game as well, as Los Angeles is just 1-5 when Kelsey Plum sits and 1-5 against the spread as a home underdog. The Fever are the better team in this matchup, and they should dominate the worst defense in the league.

Pick: Fever -5.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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