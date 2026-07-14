Fire vs. Sun Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Tuesday, July 14

The Connecticut Sun have an early start on Tuesday, July 14, as they are hosting annual Camp Day (for summer camps in CT), leading to an 11 a.m. EST start against the Portland Fire.

These teams squared off twice in Portland earlier this season, with the Fire winning the first meeting by one point and the second by 10. Portland has fallen off a bit as the season has gone one, posting the worst defensive rating in the league.

Still, they have five more wins than the Sun, who have the worst record in the WNBA, including a 3-10 mark at home

Despite that, oddsmakers have set Connecticut as the favorite in this morning matchup, even though they’ve lost two games in a row.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this standalone matchup on July 14.

Fire vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Fire +1.5 (-118)

Sun -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Fire: -108

Sun: -112

Total

166.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Fire vs. Sun How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 14

Time: 11:00 a.m. EST

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

How to Watch (TV): Fox 12 Plus, NBC Sports Boston, WNBA League Pass

Fire record: 10-13

Sun record: 5-18

Fire vs. Sun Injury Reports

Fire Injury Report

Sania Feagin -- out

Sun Injury Report

Brittney Griner -- questionable

Saniya Rivers -- out

Aneesah Morrow -- out

Fire vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bets

Sun Best WNBA Prop Bet

Bridget Carleton 12+ Points (-173)

Portland wing Bridget Carleton is averaging 13.5 points per game this season, shooting an impressive 37.2 percent from 3-point range.

Carleton has given the Sun problems in 2026, scoring 18 and 13 points against them. The Sun have been better defensively as of late, but they remain in the bottom five in the league in opponent 3-point percentage, which is a good sign for Carleton’s offense.

The Fire sharpshooter has scored at least 12 points in four of her last five games and 14 of 22 games in 2026.

Fire vs. Sun Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Sun are worth a look at home:

The Fire have been a better team than the Sun in the 2026 season, but they nearly lost a game to them at home back in May, and now CT is playing much better over its last 10 games.

The Sun rank seventh in the WNBA in net rating and fourth in defensive rating over their last 10, winning three of those games. That may not seem significant, but the Sun won just two of their first 13 games in 2026.

Meanwhile, Portland has the worst defensive rating in the league this season, and it has a minus-10.6 net rating over its last 10 games, the worst mark in the W.

I’m not sold on the Fire and their defense holding up on the road, where they are just 4-7 straight up this season. At this price, I think the Sun are worth a bet with their defense improving over the last month.

Pick: Sun Moneyline (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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