France vs. England Opening Odds for World Cup 3rd Place Match (France Heavily Favored)

Before the World Cup Final on Sunday, France and England will face off in the third-place match on Saturday, in what should be an exciting matchup between two soccer powerhouses.

It’s certainly a let down for both of these teams – which were favored in the semifinals – to not be playing for the title, but there is honor in finishing third in this tournament, especially since both squads had impressive runs to end up in the final four.

France came up short against Spain on Tuesday afternoon, losing 2-0, but it has won every other game in this World Cup. England’s loss on Wednesday was more devastating, as it allowed two goals, one in the 85th minute and one in extra time, after leading 1-0 against Argentina.

England has not won a World Cup since 1966, and it has finished in fourth place twice (1990 and 2018) since then. This year was just the third time England has made a semifinal at the World Cup in 60 years.

In the World Cup Final, Spain is favored to beat Argentina, though Lionel Messi and Co. have looked like the team of destiny throughout this tournament, pulling off multiple comeback wins in the knockout rounds.

Prior to the semifinals, France was favored to win the World Cup with Spain in second, so it makes sense that Les Blues are odds-on favorites to win this third-place match in regulation.

Here’s a look at the moneyline odds and total for Saturday’s showdown.

France vs. England Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

France: -115

England: +285

Draw: +285

Total

3.5 (Over +115/Under -145)

Based on these odds, France has an implied probability of 53.49 percent to win this match in 90 minutes.

Prior to the loss to Spain, France had outscored its opponents in the 2026 World Cup 16-2, and it’s now 8-0-2 in its last 10 international matches.

England had a draw in the Group Stage against Ghana, but it rattled off four wins in a row before Wednesday’s loss to Argentina.

France has an elite offense (averaging over two expected goals per match over its last 10), and it entered this tournament as a slight favorite over Spain to win the World Cup. Les Blues have either won or been the runner-up at the World Cup in four of their last seven appearances. France last played in a third-place match back in 1986, which it ended up winning.

England, on the other hand, has not won a third-place match at the World Cup in two tries, last playing in one in 2018.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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