France vs. Spain Odds Shift With World Cup Semifinals Set (Les Bleus Remain Favorite)

Kylian Mbappe and France are one win away from a third straight World Cup Final appearance, and their odds to pick that win up are increasing ahead of Tuesday’s match against Spain.

France and Spain are No. 1 and No. 2 in the odds to win the World Cup, but only one will find itself in the final next Sunday (July 19). France reached the semifinals with a quarterfinal win over Morocco, and it has been dominant in the 2026 World Cup, outscoring its opponents 16-2.

Spain hasn’t been as great offensively – it has 11 goals in the World Cup – but it didn’t allow a single score until its quarterfinal win over Belgium.

So, Tuesday’s semifinal is shaping up to be arguably the best match of the tournament so far. France is favored to advance, and those odds have moved a bit since the other semifinals – England vs. Argentina – was locked in on Saturday night.

France vs. Spain Opening Odds for World Cup Semifinal

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

To Advance

France -155

Spain +125

3-Way Moneyline

France +130

Spain +225

Draw +220

Total

OVER 2.5 Goals (-115)

UNDER 2.5 Goals (-110)

France opened as a -144 favorite to advance to the World Cup Final for the third time in a row, as it won in 2018 and was the runner-up in 2022.

Now, oddsmakers have moved Mbappe and Co. to -155 favorites to advance, which translates to an implied probability of 60.78 percent.

France is the most talented team in the World Cup, and it’s won nine of its last 10 international matches heading into this semifinal. Now, Spain is 7-3-0 over its last 10 international matches, and it hadn’t allowed a goal at the World Cup until the quarterfinals against Belgium.

Still, oddsmakers have France as the clear favorite win the World Cup in 2026:

Odds to Win the 2026 FIFA World Cup

France: +150

Spain: +320

England: +340

Argentina: +360

The England and Argentina match doesn’t impact France in the semifinals in any way, but it is interesting that it has improved in the odds to advance to the final. According to DraftKings, 79 percent of the bets that have been placed on this match are on France to win, which could have caused the small line movement since Friday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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