France vs. Sweden Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Round of 32

France won the 2018 World Cup and then made it to the final of the 2022 edition of the tournament, and now they're set as the betting favorites to win it again in 2026 heading into the knockout stage.

France is set to face Sweden in the Round of 32 on Tuesday. Is there any chance of an upset? Let's find out what the odds makers think.

France vs. Sweden Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

To Advance

France -950 (90.48% implied probability)

Sweden +610

Moneyline

France -380

Sweden +1000

Draw +500

Total

OVER 3.5 (+124)

UNDER 3.5 (-152)

France vs. Sweden How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 30

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Venue: New York/New Jersey Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Fox One

France record: 3-0-0

Sweden record: 1-1-1

France vs. Sweden History and Tournament Results

These two teams have faced each other 21 times before. France is 12-5-6 in those matches. The most recent match resulted in a 4-2 win for France in a UEFA Nations League match in 2020.

France

France won all three of its group stage matches, beating Senegal 3-1, Iraq 3-0, and Norway 4-1.

Sweden

Sweden beat Tunisia 5-1 in its first match of the World Cup, but then lost to the Netherlands 5-1. A 1-1 draw against Japan in its final match secured its spot in the knockout stage.

France vs. Sweden Best Prop Bet

Ousmane Dembele Anytime Goal (+135)

In today's edition of my best goal scorer bets today, I broke down why I'm betting on Ousmane Dembele to score:

Kylian Mbappe is the obvious choice for a goal scorer bet in France vs. Sweden, but at -210 odds, let's instead look at the second option on the list, Ousmane Dembele. He has already scored our goals for France in this competition, and he's fifth in the World Cup in expected goals at 3.08, only slightly behind Mbappe at 3.85. That's why he has much better value at +135 than Mbappe at -210.

France vs. Sweden Prediction and Best Bet

I think France to win by multiple goals for the fourth straight game this tournament is the best bet to place today. I broke down why in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today:

France is part of the select few teams in this tournament that are head and shoulders above the rest of the competition, and I'd make the argument that Sweden belongs in, at best, the third tier of teams. The Swedes have a defensive problem, sporting an expected goals against per 90 minutes of 1.09. That's bad news against a French attacking front that features Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele. I'm going to bet on France proving that they're the team to beat in this tournament with a dominant win against an inferior team.

Pick: France -1.5 (-138) via FanDuel

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